Israel's Six-Day War
Israeli troops and military vehicles manoeuvre on the outskirts of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. This weemore
An Israeli soldier gets first aid and a drink of water during fighting in Jerusalem. REUTERS/File
An Egyptian military transport vehicle goes up in flames in an unknown location after being hit by an Israeli more
Destroyed Egyptian armor lines the sides of a Sinai road after it was hit by Israeli jet fighters. REUTERS/Fmore
Israeli soldiers stand guard over prisoners in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPmore
Egyptian fighter jets are seen after being destroyed by Israel's Air Force. REUTERS/GPO
Military vehicles destroyed by Israel's Air Force are seen near the Mitla Pass in the Sinai peninsula. REmore
Israeli Major General Ariel Sharon watches an aerial drop through his binoculars in the Sinai Peninsula, then more
Israeli soldiers stand guard over prisoners in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO
An Israeli military aircraft drops supplies to soldiers on the front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
A wounded Israeli soldier is evacuated by comrades after a battle in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Israeli Defencmore
Israeli soldiers celebrate during the 1967 Six Day War. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
A convoy of Israeli tanks rolls towards the front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Israeli commander Motta Gur and his brigade observe the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jemore
Burned Jordanian military vehicles are seen on the outskirts of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Arab legion positions are seen under fire to clear way for Israeli units in the hills surrounding Jerusalem's more
An Israeli soldier walks in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City after it was captured. REUTERmore
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles rolls through the Sinai peninsula. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Israeli soldiers sit in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City after it was captured. REUTERS/Isrmore
A convoy of Israeli vehicles during battle on the Syrian front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Israeli soldiers stand before the Wailing Wall after capturing the Old City. REUTERS/File
