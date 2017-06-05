エディション:
Israel's Six-Day War

Israeli troops and military vehicles manoeuvre on the outskirts of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. This week marks fifty years since Israel swept to victory in six days in a war with Egypt, Syria and Jordan, capturing the Sinai peninsula, the Golan Heights, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Arab East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Micha Han/GPO

Reuters / 2007年 6月 3日 Sunday
Israeli troops and military vehicles manoeuvre on the outskirts of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. This week marks fifty years since Israel swept to victory in six days in a war with Egypt, Syria and Jordan, capturing the Sinai peninsula, the Golan Heights, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Arab East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Micha Han/GPO
An Israeli soldier gets first aid and a drink of water during fighting in Jerusalem. REUTERS/File

Reuters / 2009年 5月 18日 Monday
An Israeli soldier gets first aid and a drink of water during fighting in Jerusalem. REUTERS/File
An Egyptian military transport vehicle goes up in flames in an unknown location after being hit by an Israeli tank shell. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO

Reuters / 2007年 6月 3日 Sunday
An Egyptian military transport vehicle goes up in flames in an unknown location after being hit by an Israeli tank shell. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO
Destroyed Egyptian armor lines the sides of a Sinai road after it was hit by Israeli jet fighters. REUTERS/File

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 Monday
Destroyed Egyptian armor lines the sides of a Sinai road after it was hit by Israeli jet fighters. REUTERS/File
Israeli soldiers stand guard over prisoners in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO

Reuters / 2007年 6月 3日 Sunday
Israeli soldiers stand guard over prisoners in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO
Egyptian fighter jets are seen after being destroyed by Israel's Air Force. REUTERS/GPO

Reuters / 2007年 6月 3日 Sunday
Egyptian fighter jets are seen after being destroyed by Israel's Air Force. REUTERS/GPO
Military vehicles destroyed by Israel's Air Force are seen near the Mitla Pass in the Sinai peninsula. REUTERS/Amir Shamir/GPO

Reuters / 2007年 6月 3日 Sunday
Military vehicles destroyed by Israel's Air Force are seen near the Mitla Pass in the Sinai peninsula. REUTERS/Amir Shamir/GPO
Israeli Major General Ariel Sharon watches an aerial drop through his binoculars in the Sinai Peninsula, then occupied by Israel. REUTERS/File

Reuters / 2009年 5月 27日 Wednesday
Israeli Major General Ariel Sharon watches an aerial drop through his binoculars in the Sinai Peninsula, then occupied by Israel. REUTERS/File
Israeli soldiers stand guard over prisoners in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO

Reuters / 2007年 6月 3日 Sunday
Israeli soldiers stand guard over prisoners in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO
An Israeli military aircraft drops supplies to soldiers on the front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / 2007年 6月 4日 Monday
An Israeli military aircraft drops supplies to soldiers on the front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
A wounded Israeli soldier is evacuated by comrades after a battle in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / 2007年 6月 4日 Monday
A wounded Israeli soldier is evacuated by comrades after a battle in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Israeli soldiers celebrate during the 1967 Six Day War. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / 2007年 6月 4日 Monday
Israeli soldiers celebrate during the 1967 Six Day War. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
A convoy of Israeli tanks rolls towards the front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / 2007年 6月 4日 Monday
A convoy of Israeli tanks rolls towards the front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Israeli commander Motta Gur and his brigade observe the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, from their command post on the Mount of Olives, just prior to their attack on Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Government Press Office

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 Sunday
Israeli commander Motta Gur and his brigade observe the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, from their command post on the Mount of Olives, just prior to their attack on Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Government Press Office
Burned Jordanian military vehicles are seen on the outskirts of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / 2007年 6月 4日 Monday
Burned Jordanian military vehicles are seen on the outskirts of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Arab legion positions are seen under fire to clear way for Israeli units in the hills surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Government Press Office

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 Sunday
Arab legion positions are seen under fire to clear way for Israeli units in the hills surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Government Press Office
An Israeli soldier walks in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City after it was captured. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / 2007年 6月 4日 Monday
An Israeli soldier walks in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City after it was captured. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles rolls through the Sinai peninsula. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / 2007年 6月 4日 Monday
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles rolls through the Sinai peninsula. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Israeli soldiers sit in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City after it was captured. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / 2007年 6月 4日 Monday
Israeli soldiers sit in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City after it was captured. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
A convoy of Israeli vehicles during battle on the Syrian front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / 2007年 6月 4日 Monday
A convoy of Israeli vehicles during battle on the Syrian front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Israeli soldiers stand before the Wailing Wall after capturing the Old City. REUTERS/File

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 Monday
Israeli soldiers stand before the Wailing Wall after capturing the Old City. REUTERS/File
