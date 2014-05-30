It's a goal!
A goal post is seen in Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro May 18, 2014. The 2014 World Cup will be held in more
Goal posts are seen on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro May 10, 2014. In Brazil, soccer goalposts can be found amore
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen through a goal post in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. The FIFA Laws of thmore
A goal post is seen on Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2014. All sorts of other goals are used bymore
A goal post is seen inside the Arena de Sao Paulo stadium in Sao Paulo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Goal posts are seen in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A goal post is seen in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A dog stands next to a small goal post in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A goal post is pictured in the Sao Francisco Xavier neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Semore
A goal post is seen in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Horses stand under a goal post in the Mare slum complex in Rio de Janeiro May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A series of goal posts are seen in Brasilia April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A goal post is pictured in a field flooded by water from a tributary of the Amazon river, in the Botafogo rivemore
A goal post is seen on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Goal posts are seen on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A goal post is seen in Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Vultures perch on a goal post in the Mare slum complex of Rio de Janeiro March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Vultures perch on a goal post in the Mare slum complex of Rio de Janeiro March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A goal post is pictured in the Sao Francisco Xavier neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sermore
A goal post is seen in Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A goal post is seen against the night sky in Sao Paulo May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A goal post is seen on Botafogo beach, with Sugar Loaf mountain in the background, in Rio de Janeiro April 4, more
A goal post is seen on Botafogo beach, with Sugar Loaf mountain in the background, in Rio de Janeiro, May 1, 2more
A goal post is seen on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
次のスライドショー
Most hated men in America
A new poll ranks the most hated men in America.
Women of the Israeli military
Military service is mandatory in Israel with women accounting for one out of every three soldiers.
Athletes with tattoos
A look at athletes with ink - from David Beckham to Serena Williams.
Maya Angelou: 1928 - 2014
Images from the life of the renowned poet and civil rights activist.
その他のスライドショー
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.