写真 | 2017年 04月 26日 08:55 JST

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of President Donald Trump, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a dinner in Berlin. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to her father President Donald Trump, attends the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Ivanka Trump visits the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
Ivanka Trump visits the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool
Ivanka Trump visits the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
Ivanka Trump visits the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Ivanka Trump, Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Ivanka Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, UN Secretary General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development and Honorary Chair of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion arrive for the family photo at the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Ivanka Trump talks to Joe Kaeser, chairman of Siemens and a trainee when visiting the Siemens Technik Akademie after she participated in the W20 Summit in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/POOL
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Ivanka Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive at the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Ivanka Trump visits the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
Ivanka Trump visits the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
Ivanka Trump talks to a trainee when visiting the Siemens Technik Akademie after she participated in the W20 Summit in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool
Ivanka Trump visits the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
Ivanka Trump visits the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Ivanka Trump during the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Chrystia Freeland, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada, Ivanka Trump, Stephanie Bschorr, President Association of German Women Entrepreneurs (Verband deutscher Unternehmerinnen), German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, UN Secretary General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development and Honorary Chair of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion at the family photo at the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
