Jeff Bezos now world's richest person
1: Jeff Bezos of Amazon has unseated fellow tech billionaire Bill Gates as the richest person in the world, prmore
2: Bill Gates has a net worth of $90.1 billion, according to Forbes. A philanthropist, Gates has given $31.1 bmore
3: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chmore
4: Investing icon Warren Buffett is worth $74.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is worth $71.4 billion. REUTERS/Albert Gea
6: Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim is worth $69.1 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
7: Oracle chief Larry Ellison is worth $61.9 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
8: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $53.3 billion. REUTERS/Carmore
9: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $53.2 bmore
10 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $48.5 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
次のスライドショー
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Deadly monsoon rains lash India
Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.
Portugal battles raging wildfires
Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.
Protesting Trump's military transgender ban
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender people from the U.S. military.
その他のスライドショー
The president's people
As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.
Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
The long journey to school
Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted
Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.