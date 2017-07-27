エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 28日 03:50 JST

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

1: Jeff Bezos of Amazon has unseated fellow tech billionaire Bill Gates as the richest person in the world, profiting from the e-commerce company's meteoric stock rise to reach a fortune of $90.6 billion, Forbes reported. REUTERS/Mike Segar

1: Jeff Bezos of Amazon has unseated fellow tech billionaire Bill Gates as the richest person in the world, prmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
1: Jeff Bezos of Amazon has unseated fellow tech billionaire Bill Gates as the richest person in the world, profiting from the e-commerce company's meteoric stock rise to reach a fortune of $90.6 billion, Forbes reported. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 10
2: Bill Gates has a net worth of $90.1 billion, according to Forbes. A philanthropist, Gates has given $31.1 billion to charitable causes through 2016. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2: Bill Gates has a net worth of $90.1 billion, according to Forbes. A philanthropist, Gates has given $31.1 bmore

Reuters / 2012年 1月 30日 Monday
2: Bill Gates has a net worth of $90.1 billion, according to Forbes. A philanthropist, Gates has given $31.1 billion to charitable causes through 2016. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
2 / 10
3: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chain, is worth $83.5 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

3: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chmore

Reuters / 2008年 12月 3日 Wednesday
3: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chain, is worth $83.5 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
3 / 10
4: Investing icon Warren Buffett is worth $74.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

4: Investing icon Warren Buffett is worth $74.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2013年 10月 23日 Wednesday
4: Investing icon Warren Buffett is worth $74.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 10
5: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is worth $71.4 billion. REUTERS/Albert Gea

5: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is worth $71.4 billion. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2016年 2月 23日 Tuesday
5: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is worth $71.4 billion. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
5 / 10
6: Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim is worth $69.1 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

6: Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim is worth $69.1 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / 2012年 5月 18日 Friday
6: Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim is worth $69.1 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Close
6 / 10
7: Oracle chief Larry Ellison is worth $61.9 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

7: Oracle chief Larry Ellison is worth $61.9 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2013年 3月 27日 Wednesday
7: Oracle chief Larry Ellison is worth $61.9 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
7 / 10
8: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $53.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

8: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $53.3 billion. REUTERS/Carmore

Reuters / 2013年 10月 19日 Saturday
8: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $53.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 10
9: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $53.2 billion. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

9: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $53.2 bmore

Reuters / 2008年 2月 6日 Wednesday
9: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $53.2 billion. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 10
10 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $48.5 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

10 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $48.5 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2013年 12月 10日 Tuesday
10 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $48.5 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

次のスライドショー

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

2017年 07月 27日
Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.

2017年 07月 27日
Portugal battles raging wildfires

Portugal battles raging wildfires

Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.

2017年 07月 27日
Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender people from the U.S. military.

2017年 07月 27日

その他のスライドショー

The president's people

The president's people

As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.

Reince Priebus replaced

Reince Priebus replaced

President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.

Battle for Raqqa

Battle for Raqqa

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

The long journey to school

The long journey to school

Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.

Painted bodies

Painted bodies

Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.

World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.

National strike in Venezuela

National strike in Venezuela

Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング