写真 | 2017年 01月 13日 07:05 JST

Joe Biden's time as vice president

President Barack Obama is joined onstage by Vice President Joe Biden after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 Wednesday
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Vice President Joseph Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / 2015年 6月 7日 Sunday
United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter as her husband Ash Carter (not pictured) delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 Wednesday
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton welcomes Vice President Joe Biden as he disembarks from Air Force Two for a joint campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / 2016年 8月 16日 Tuesday
Vice President Joe Biden greets people after speaking at an event to bring awareness to sexual assault on college campuses in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / 2016年 4月 8日 Friday
Vice President Joe Biden introduces singer Lady Gaga after making a plea to prevent sexual abuse at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2016年 2月 29日 Monday
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden are pictured on stage before Obama signed the Middle Class Working Families Task Force executive order in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2009年 1月 31日 Saturday
Vice President Joe Biden points to President Barack Obama while Obama delivered his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Reuters / 2016年 1月 13日 Wednesday
Vice President Joe Biden prepares to shake hands with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto after they gave a speech, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2016年 2月 26日 Friday
President Barack Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / 2012年 11月 7日 Wednesday
Vice President Joe Biden stands behind reporters as President Barack Obama and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon make statements after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2015年 8月 5日 Wednesday
Vice President Joe Biden talks about rooting out corruption as he addresses a civil society forum during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2014年 8月 5日 Tuesday
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Alaska Governor Sarah Palin smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2008年 10月 3日 Friday
Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a plane window after landing in Vilnius, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / 2014年 3月 19日 Wednesday
President Barack Obama turns down Vice President Joe Biden's offer to buy his lunch at a sandwich shop near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2013年 10月 5日 Saturday
President Barack Obama sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (L), Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley (2nd R) and Vice President Joe Biden to try to start a dialogue on better race relations in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / 2009年 7月 31日 Friday
Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton share a laugh during the Lilly Ledbetter sex discrimination bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2009年 1月 30日 Friday
Vice President Joe Biden points during the Inaugural Parade in Washington. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / 2009年 1月 21日 Wednesday
Vice President Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd as he appears on the stage at an event to discuss the economy at the Javitz Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2015年 9月 11日 Friday
Vice President Joe Biden grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the U.S. Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2014年 1月 29日 Wednesday
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill dance at the Commander-In-Chief Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2009年 1月 21日 Wednesday
