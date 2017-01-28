エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 28日 13:05 JST

John Hurt: 1940 - 2017

John Hurt attends a news conference for the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in "The Elephant Man" and his supporting role in "Midnight Express", has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the BBC reported on Saturday. He was 77. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

John Hurt attends a news conference for the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" during the 66th Cannes Film Festivalmore

Reuters / 2013年 5月 25日 Saturday
John Hurt attends a news conference for the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in "The Elephant Man" and his supporting role in "Midnight Express", has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the BBC reported on Saturday. He was 77. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
1 / 14
John Hurt poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Jayne Mansfield's Car" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. Hurt, who had starred in more than 200 films and television series over a career spanning six decades, revealed in 2015 that he was suffering from the early stages of pancreatic cancer and that he was receiving treatment. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

John Hurt poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Jayne Mansfield's Car" at the 62nd Berlinale Internatmore

Reuters / 2012年 2月 14日 Tuesday
John Hurt poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Jayne Mansfield's Car" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. Hurt, who had starred in more than 200 films and television series over a career spanning six decades, revealed in 2015 that he was suffering from the early stages of pancreatic cancer and that he was receiving treatment. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Close
2 / 14
John Hurt poses with his award after receiving a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2015. The BBC, citing the actor's agent, said Hurt had died. Further details of the circumstances of his death were not immediately reported. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool

John Hurt poses with his award after receiving a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth during an investiture ceremony more

Reuters / 2015年 7月 17日 Friday
John Hurt poses with his award after receiving a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2015. The BBC, citing the actor's agent, said Hurt had died. Further details of the circumstances of his death were not immediately reported. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool
Close
3 / 14
Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex stands with a Dalek and John Hurt during a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who, at Buckingham Palace in London November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/pool

Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex stands with a Dalek and John Hurt during a reception to mark the 50th annmore

Reuters / 2013年 11月 19日 Tuesday
Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex stands with a Dalek and John Hurt during a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who, at Buckingham Palace in London November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/pool
Close
4 / 14
John Hurt arrives for a gala screening of '20,000 Days on Earth' at the Barbican in London September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

John Hurt arrives for a gala screening of '20,000 Days on Earth' at the Barbican in London September 17, 2014.more

Reuters / 2014年 9月 18日 Thursday
John Hurt arrives for a gala screening of '20,000 Days on Earth' at the Barbican in London September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
5 / 14
John Hurt and his wife Anwen Rees Meyers pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

John Hurt and his wife Anwen Rees Meyers pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Tinker, Tailor, Soldiermore

Reuters / 2011年 9月 6日 Tuesday
John Hurt and his wife Anwen Rees Meyers pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
6 / 14
John Hurt is seen during a news conference to present "Owning Mahowny" at the 53rd Berlinale international film festival in Berlin February 10, 2003. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

John Hurt is seen during a news conference to present "Owning Mahowny" at the 53rd Berlinale international filmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 Tuesday
John Hurt is seen during a news conference to present "Owning Mahowny" at the 53rd Berlinale international film festival in Berlin February 10, 2003. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Close
7 / 14
John Hurt smiles as he receives a cane from actor and director Billy Bob Thornton (R) after the news conference to promote the movie "Jayne Mansfield's Car" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

John Hurt smiles as he receives a cane from actor and director Billy Bob Thornton (R) after the news conferencmore

Reuters / 2012年 2月 14日 Tuesday
John Hurt smiles as he receives a cane from actor and director Billy Bob Thornton (R) after the news conference to promote the movie "Jayne Mansfield's Car" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Close
8 / 14
John Hurt films a scene for "New York, I Love You" in New York April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

John Hurt films a scene for "New York, I Love You" in New York April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2008年 4月 11日 Friday
John Hurt films a scene for "New York, I Love You" in New York April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 14
John Hurt arrives for a memorial service for actor and director Richard Attenborough at Westminster Abbey in London March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

John Hurt arrives for a memorial service for actor and director Richard Attenborough at Westminster Abbey in Lmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 Tuesday
John Hurt arrives for a memorial service for actor and director Richard Attenborough at Westminster Abbey in London March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
10 / 14
(L-R) Cast members John Hurt, Slimane Dazi, Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston and director Jim Jarmusch pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(L-R) Cast members John Hurt, Slimane Dazi, Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston and director Jim Jarmusch pose on thmore

Reuters / 2013年 5月 26日 Sunday
(L-R) Cast members John Hurt, Slimane Dazi, Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston and director Jim Jarmusch pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
11 / 14
Charlotte Gainsbourg and John Hurt attend a news conference for the film "Melancholia", by director Lars Von Trier, in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Charlotte Gainsbourg and John Hurt attend a news conference for the film "Melancholia", by director Lars Von Tmore

Reuters / 2011年 5月 19日 Thursday
Charlotte Gainsbourg and John Hurt attend a news conference for the film "Melancholia", by director Lars Von Trier, in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
12 / 14
Natalie Portman and John Hurt pose during a photocall to present their film 'V For Vendetta' running out of competition at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2006. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Natalie Portman and John Hurt pose during a photocall to present their film 'V For Vendetta' running out of comore

Reuters / 2006年 4月 2日 Sunday
Natalie Portman and John Hurt pose during a photocall to present their film 'V For Vendetta' running out of competition at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2006. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Close
13 / 14
John Hurt gestures as he poses during a photocall for the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

John Hurt gestures as he poses during a photocall for the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" at the 66th Cannes Filmore

Reuters / 2013年 5月 25日 Saturday
John Hurt gestures as he poses during a photocall for the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
14 / 14
もう一度見る
次を見る
Miss Universe in Manila

Miss Universe in Manila

次のスライドショー

Miss Universe in Manila

Miss Universe in Manila

More than 86 women from all over the world gather in Manila to compete in the Miss Universe beauty contest that will culminate in a coronation in the...

2017年 01月 27日
Mary Tyler Moore: 1936 - 2017

Mary Tyler Moore: 1936 - 2017

The television actress best known for her portrayals as a perky housewife on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and a fledgling feminist on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"...

2017年 01月 26日
Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Latest designs from the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion shows in Paris.

2017年 01月 26日
Oscar nominations

Oscar nominations

The nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards.

2017年 01月 25日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング