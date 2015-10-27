エディション:
Joining the Russian Army

Russian conscripts wait for medical tests at a recruiting station in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2015年 10月 28日 Wednesday
Russian conscripts wait for medical tests at a recruiting station in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, gather at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2013年 5月 16日 Thursday
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, gather at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2013年 5月 16日 Thursday
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A recently drafted soldier looks on at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2011年 10月 12日 Wednesday
A recently drafted soldier looks on at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Reuters / 2010年 11月 18日 Thursday
Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
A conscript for the Russian army has his eyes examined during a medical commission in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Reuters / 2010年 4月 13日 Tuesday
A conscript for the Russian army has his eyes examined during a medical commission in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
A conscript embraces an acquaintance, before he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Reuters / 2010年 10月 20日 Wednesday
A conscript embraces an acquaintance, before he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
Future Russian professional soldiers do knee bends watched by a doctor and a recruitment officer during army medical tests in Stavropol, December 18, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2006年 4月 2日 Sunday
Future Russian professional soldiers do knee bends watched by a doctor and a recruitment officer during army medical tests in Stavropol, December 18, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Cadets study at the Mikhailovskaya Military Academy of Artillery in St. Petersburg, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / 2014年 10月 25日 Saturday
Cadets study at the Mikhailovskaya Military Academy of Artillery in St. Petersburg, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian conscript, wearing a military uniform, smiles as he departs to the Moscow region from a local railway station in Stavropol, in southern Russia, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2015年 4月 23日 Thursday
Russian conscript, wearing a military uniform, smiles as he departs to the Moscow region from a local railway station in Stavropol, in southern Russia, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
An officer times candidates running during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russian army, at a recruitment center in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2012年 9月 26日 Wednesday
An officer times candidates running during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russian army, at a recruitment center in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station in Stavropol, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Reuters / 2010年 10月 20日 Wednesday
Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station in Stavropol, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
A conscript looks out of a bus as he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Reuters / 2010年 10月 20日 Wednesday
A conscript looks out of a bus as he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
New conscripts march as they depart from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

Reuters / 2007年 11月 20日 Tuesday
New conscripts march as they depart from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, bid farewell to acquaintances at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, May 15, 2013. The conscripts will serve in Moscow in the Kremlin regiment, also known as Presidential regiment, which is part of the Federal Guard Service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2013年 5月 16日 Thursday
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, bid farewell to acquaintances at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, May 15, 2013. The conscripts will serve in Moscow in the Kremlin regiment, also known as Presidential regiment, which is part of the Federal Guard Service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
New conscript kisses with a girl as he departs from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

Reuters / 2008年 10月 28日 Tuesday
New conscript kisses with a girl as he departs from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
New recruits to the Russian army listen to patriotic songs by a military choir during a ceremony before departing for their posts in St. Petersburg, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / 2012年 4月 17日 Tuesday
New recruits to the Russian army listen to patriotic songs by a military choir during a ceremony before departing for their posts in St. Petersburg, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Reuters / 2010年 11月 18日 Thursday
Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
A conscript for the Russian army talks on a mobile phone at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Reuters / 2010年 10月 20日 Wednesday
A conscript for the Russian army talks on a mobile phone at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
