Joining the Russian Army
Russian conscripts wait for medical tests at a recruiting station in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, Omore
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, gather at a local railway station before their departure in Stamore
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station befmore
A recently drafted soldier looks on at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropmore
Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Edumore
A conscript for the Russian army has his eyes examined during a medical commission in Russia's southern city omore
A conscript embraces an acquaintance, before he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station inmore
Future Russian professional soldiers do knee bends watched by a doctor and a recruitment officer during army mmore
Cadets study at the Mikhailovskaya Military Academy of Artillery in St. Petersburg, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/more
Russian conscript, wearing a military uniform, smiles as he departs to the Moscow region from a local railway more
An officer times candidates running during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russian armore
Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station in Stavropol, October 20, 20more
A conscript looks out of a bus as he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol more
New conscripts march as they depart from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Andrei more
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, bid farewell to acquaintances at a local railway station beforemore
New conscript kisses with a girl as he departs from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, October 28, 2008. REUTEmore
New recruits to the Russian army listen to patriotic songs by a military choir during a ceremony before departmore
Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Edumore
A conscript for the Russian army talks on a mobile phone at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russmore
