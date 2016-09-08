エディション:
Journey to Mecca

A Muslim pilgrim prays near the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Muslim pilgrim prays near the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 9日
A Muslim pilgrim prays near the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

2016年 9月 9日
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
A Muslim pilgrim sleeps while reading the Koran at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Muslim pilgrim sleeps while reading the Koran at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 9日
A Muslim pilgrim sleeps while reading the Koran at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 9日
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 7日
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims visit the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims visit the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Komore

2016年 9月 7日
Muslim pilgrims visit the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 7日
A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 7日
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Two Muslim couple take a selfie as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Two Muslim couple take a selfie as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 5日
Two Muslim couple take a selfie as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An ariel view of buses which will be used to transport pilgrims during the Haj. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An ariel view of buses which will be used to transport pilgrims during the Haj. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 6日
An ariel view of buses which will be used to transport pilgrims during the Haj. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 7日
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Ariel view of the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Ariel view of the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 6日
Ariel view of the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 7日
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 7日
Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Muslim pilgrim takes selfie at the Grand mosque. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Muslim pilgrim takes selfie at the Grand mosque. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 7日
A Muslim pilgrim takes selfie at the Grand mosque. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 7日
A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A general view of Mecca with the Grand Mosque, as seen from Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A general view of Mecca with the Grand Mosque, as seen from Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 7日
A general view of Mecca with the Grand Mosque, as seen from Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 5日
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 7日
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 7日
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Women look on as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Women look on as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 5日
Women look on as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 7日
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 9月 5日
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

2016年 9月 7日
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
