Journey to Mecca
A Muslim pilgrim prays near the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
A Muslim pilgrim sleeps while reading the Koran at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadamore
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koranmore
Muslim pilgrims visit the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Komore
A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Two Muslim couple take a selfie as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmemore
An ariel view of buses which will be used to transport pilgrims during the Haj. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Ariel view of the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Muslim pilgrim takes selfie at the Grand mosque. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A general view of Mecca with the Grand Mosque, as seen from Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Women look on as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
