Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster"more
Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competimore
Cast member Julia Roberts poses during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69thmore
Cast member Julia Roberts poses during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69thmore
Julia Roberts, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "August: Osage County" arrives on the red carpemore
Cast member Julia Roberts arrives for the "August: Osage County" screening at the 38th Toronto International Fmore
Julia Roberts accepts her Oscar for Best Actress at the 73rd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 25, 2more
Actress Julia Roberts arrives on the red carpet for the 76th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Holmore
Julia Roberts from HBO's "The Normal Heart" arrives at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Californmore
Actress Julia Roberts reacts after winning the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her role imore
Julia Roberts waves as she arrives at the premiere of the new film Notting Hill in London April 27, 1999. REmore
Actress Julia Roberts winks as she tells a story about actress Shirley MacLaine at the TV Land cable channel tmore
Actress Julia Roberts, who gives her voice to Charlotte in the movie, arrives at the premiere of "Charlotte's more
Actors Morgan Freeman and Julia Roberts hug during a commercial break at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Amore
Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the fmore
Actresses Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts arrive at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monicmore
Denzel Washington gets a hug from presenter Julia Roberts after winning the Oscar for Best Actor during the 74more
Russell Crowe whispers to Julia Roberts as the two pose for photographers at the Academy Awards in Los Angelesmore
Julia Roberts is surrounded by body guards as she arrives on the set of her new movie 'Oceans 12' at Rome's Pimore
American actress Julia Roberts smiles during a news conference at the 46th Berlin International Film Festival,more
次のスライドショー
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.