Landslide buries Chinese village
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Prmore
Women react at the site of a landslide, in the village of Xinmo, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. more
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. more
Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao Countymore
Rescue workers stand in silent tribute before evacuating a body from the site of a landslide in the village ofmore
Relatives of victims burn incense and paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in more
Relatives of victims cry next to the rescue workers at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao Comore
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Prmore
Family members of victims of a landslide assemble at a primary school near the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Smore
Relatives of victims throw paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in the villagemore
Relatives of victims sit on rocks during a visit to the disaster site in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sicmore
Relatives of victims leave after mourning at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichmore
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Prmore
Rescue workers evacuate a body from the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Provimore
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. Rmore
Family members burn paper money and incense and offer alcohol and food to the dead at the site of a landslide more
Relatives of victims burn incense and paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in more
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Prmore
Rescue workers stand next to the coffins of the victims at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mamore
その他のスライドショー
