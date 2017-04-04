エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 04月 5日 05:55 JST

Landslide devastates Colombia

A rescuer looks for bodies in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A rescuer looks for bodies in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading sevmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 Wednesday
A rescuer looks for bodies in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
1 / 34
Rescuers look for bodies in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Rescuers look for bodies in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading severamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 Wednesday
Rescuers look for bodies in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
2 / 34
A woman walks with her daughter in a shelter for people who became homeless after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A woman walks with her daughter in a shelter for people who became homeless after flooding and mudslides causemore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 Wednesday
A woman walks with her daughter in a shelter for people who became homeless after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
3 / 34
People walk in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

People walk in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 Wednesday
People walk in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
4 / 34
Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
5 / 34
Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
6 / 34
Aerial view of the mountain where the landslide originated after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Aerial view of the mountain where the landslide originated after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
Aerial view of the mountain where the landslide originated after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
7 / 34
Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
8 / 34
People remove debris from a destroyed street after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

People remove debris from a destroyed street after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading severamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
People remove debris from a destroyed street after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
9 / 34
New coffins for reburials, are seen in a cemetery after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

New coffins for reburials, are seen in a cemetery after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading smore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
New coffins for reburials, are seen in a cemetery after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
10 / 34
Rescue members recover a body in a house after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Rescue members recover a body in a house after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
Rescue members recover a body in a house after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
11 / 34
Women cry next to a coffin in the cemetery after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Women cry next to a coffin in the cemetery after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
Women cry next to a coffin in the cemetery after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
12 / 34
Rescue members look for bodies in a house after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Rescue members look for bodies in a house after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
Rescue members look for bodies in a house after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
13 / 34
A man walks on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A man walks on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers tmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
A man walks on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
14 / 34
People walk in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

People walk in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Salmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
People walk in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
15 / 34
A woman is seen on a destroyed street after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A woman is seen on a destroyed street after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
A woman is seen on a destroyed street after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
16 / 34
A woman cries as she identifies her daughter's body after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Villagarzon. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A woman cries as she identifies her daughter's body after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Villmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
A woman cries as she identifies her daughter's body after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Villagarzon. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
17 / 34
People walk on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

People walk on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers tmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
People walk on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
18 / 34
People recover their belongings after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

People recover their belongings after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, leading several rivers to more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
People recover their belongings after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
19 / 34
People recover their belongings after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

People recover their belongings after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, leading several rivers to more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
People recover their belongings after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
20 / 34
A woman walks with her daughter on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A woman walks with her daughter on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leadimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
A woman walks with her daughter on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
21 / 34
A dog is seen on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A dog is seen on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
A dog is seen on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
22 / 34
Rescuers walk in the river with chainsaws after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Rescuers walk in the river with chainsaws after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
Rescuers walk in the river with chainsaws after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
23 / 34
A man looks at a destroyed area, after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A man looks at a destroyed area, after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
A man looks at a destroyed area, after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
24 / 34
Men try to recover a motorcycle on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Men try to recover a motorcycle on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Momore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
Men try to recover a motorcycle on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
25 / 34
A woman faints after identifying the body of a family member, after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A woman faints after identifying the body of a family member, after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy raimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
A woman faints after identifying the body of a family member, after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
26 / 34
A man looks at a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A man looks at a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers tmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
A man looks at a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
27 / 34
A man walks among the ruins after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A man walks among the ruins after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
A man walks among the ruins after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
28 / 34
People wait to recognize the bodies of their relatives in the cemetery after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

People wait to recognize the bodies of their relatives in the cemetery after flooding and mudslides, caused bymore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
People wait to recognize the bodies of their relatives in the cemetery after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
29 / 34
An excavator works by taking stones from the river, after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

An excavator works by taking stones from the river, after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, leadinmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
An excavator works by taking stones from the river, after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
30 / 34
Rescuers look for bodies in a destroyed area, after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Rescuers look for bodies in a destroyed area, after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading severmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
Rescuers look for bodies in a destroyed area, after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
31 / 34
A man walks among the ruins after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A man walks among the ruins after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overfmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
A man walks among the ruins after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
32 / 34
A man looks at a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A man looks at a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Salmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
A man looks at a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
33 / 34
A man searches for his belongings after heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A man searches for his belongings after heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and romore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
A man searches for his belongings after heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
34 / 34
もう一度見る
次を見る
Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

次のスライドショー

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State...

2017年 04月 5日
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting...

2017年 04月 5日
Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue...

2017年 04月 5日
Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

2017年 04月 4日

その他のスライドショー

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング