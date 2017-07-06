エディション:
Last stand in Mosul

Smoke rises from an air strike during fighting with Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militants in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Members of the Emergency Response Division take cover. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Members of the Emergency Response Division in the Old City. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
A member of the Iraqi security forces runs with his weapon during a fight. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Destroyed building and cars in the Old City. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down during fighting. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Members of the Emergency Response Division in the Old City. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Iraqi Federal Police members ride in military vehicles. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Members of the Emergency Response Division. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
An Iraqi baby who fled from the Islamic State militants receives a vaccination against disease. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled from the clashes. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A member of the Emergency Response Division walks up a staircase in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Members of the Emergency Response Division look for cover after a hand grenade explosion. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Members of the Emergency Response Division check a drone. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Smoke billows next to the remains of the al-Hadba minaret at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 Saturday
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 Saturday
A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victory in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 Saturday
Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 Saturday
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
