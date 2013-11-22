Latin Grammy Awards
Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Miquel Bose performs "Nada Particular" during the 14th Latin Gramore
Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Miquel Bose performs "Nada Particular" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ricky Martin (L) and Latin Recording Academy Person of the year Miguel Bose perform "Bambu" during the 14thmore
Ricky Martin (L) and Latin Recording Academy Person of the year Miguel Bose perform "Bambu" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pitbull (L) and Enrique Igelsias perform "Echa Pa'lla" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nemore
Pitbull (L) and Enrique Igelsias perform "Echa Pa'lla" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alex Cuba poses backstage with his award for best short form music video for "Eres Tu" during the 14th Latimore
Alex Cuba poses backstage with his award for best short form music video for "Eres Tu" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Salsa Giants perform as they accept the award for best salsa album for "Sergio George Presents Salsa Giantsmore
Salsa Giants perform as they accept the award for best salsa album for "Sergio George Presents Salsa Giants" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maluma performs "La Temperatura" with Becky G during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada Novemore
Maluma performs "La Temperatura" with Becky G during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Marc Anthony performs "Vivir Mi Vida" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21,more
Marc Anthony performs "Vivir Mi Vida" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter Ximena Navarrete poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada Novembemore
Presenter Ximena Navarrete poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dasahev Lopez Saavedra of El Dasa performs "Casi Pefecto" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas,more
Dasahev Lopez Saavedra of El Dasa performs "Casi Pefecto" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Draco (L) and Ricky Martin perform Mas Y Mas during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada Novemmore
Draco (L) and Ricky Martin perform Mas Y Mas during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gaby Moreno accepts the award for best new artist during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada more
Gaby Moreno accepts the award for best new artist during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enrique Iglesias and India Martinez perform "Loco" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevadamore
Enrique Iglesias and India Martinez perform "Loco" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enrique Iglesias and India Martinez perform "Loco" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevadamore
Enrique Iglesias and India Martinez perform "Loco" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carlos Vives accepts the award for best tropical fusion album for "Corazon Profundo" during the 14th Latin more
Carlos Vives accepts the award for best tropical fusion album for "Corazon Profundo" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pitbull accepts the best urban performance award for his song "Echa Pa'lla", featuring Papayo (R), during tmore
Pitbull accepts the best urban performance award for his song "Echa Pa'lla", featuring Papayo (R), during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alejandro Sanz performs La Musica No Se Toca during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada Novemmore
Alejandro Sanz performs La Musica No Se Toca during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
La Original Banda El Lim N De Salvador Liz Rraga pose backstage with their Best Banda Album for "La Originamore
La Original Banda El Lim N De Salvador Liz Rraga pose backstage with their Best Banda Album for "La Original y Sus Boleros De Amor" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Leslie Grace performs "Be My Baby" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 20more
Leslie Grace performs "Be My Baby" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carlos Vives performs "Volvi A Nacer" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21,more
Carlos Vives performs "Volvi A Nacer" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jesse and Joy perform "Llorar" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. more
Jesse and Joy perform "Llorar" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rosalyn Sanchez and Ivan Sanchez present the award for top vocal album during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards more
Rosalyn Sanchez and Ivan Sanchez present the award for top vocal album during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carmen Electra poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. more
Carmen Electra poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Wisen performs "Que Viva La Vida" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 201more
Wisen performs "Que Viva La Vida" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Christian Acosta poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013more
Christian Acosta poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Cote de Pablo poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. more
Cote de Pablo poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Zion y Lennox (L) and Luny Tunes pose backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada Nomore
Zion y Lennox (L) and Luny Tunes pose backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dominican singer Johnny Ventura poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada Nomore
Dominican singer Johnny Ventura poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Venezuelan band Famas Loop poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada Novembemore
Venezuelan band Famas Loop poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2more
Singer Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The band Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Lamore
The band Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Leslie Grace poses backstage with Cirque du Soliel performers from the show "Zarkana" during the 14tmore
Singer Leslie Grace poses backstage with Cirque du Soliel performers from the show "Zarkana" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Leslie Grace poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2more
Singer Leslie Grace poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Natalia Lafourcade poses with her award for best alternative album for "Mujer Divina - Homenaje A Agustin Lmore
Natalia Lafourcade poses with her award for best alternative album for "Mujer Divina - Homenaje A Agustin Lara," backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Technicians cover a monitor during a rainfall outside the venue for the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegmore
Technicians cover a monitor during a rainfall outside the venue for the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rain falls on the arrivals line just prior to the start of the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevadmore
Rain falls on the arrivals line just prior to the start of the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
次のスライドショー
Adam Levine: Sexiest man alive
People magazine picks the Maroon 5 singer as this year's Sexiest Man Alive.
Highest paid musicians
Forbes releases its 2013 list of which musicians made the most money in the past year.
Catching Fire red carpet
The LA premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire."
Alec Baldwin in focus
Actor Alec Baldwin has been in the news this week as a woman accused of stalking him faced trial.
その他のスライドショー
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.