Latte art
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Komore
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Komore
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, more
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin takes a photograph of his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop inmore
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, more
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts, called 'creamart', at his coffee shop in Seoul, South more
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, more
次のスライドショー
Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna
The rocky, windswept slopes of Europe's most active volcano are a proving ground for robots designed for a future mission to the moon.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.
North Korean Taekwondo-style
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea.
Swarm of bees removed from Times Square
A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.
その他のスライドショー
Endgame in Mosul
Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Paris Haute Couture
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Flooding in China
Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.
Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again
Joey Chestnut beats the competition to win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island for the 10th time.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna
The rocky, windswept slopes of Europe's most active volcano are a proving ground for robots designed for a future mission to the moon.
Chanel's Parisian dreams
Karl Lagerfeld goes back to basics, presenting Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower inside the Grand Palais.
North Korea tests first ICBM
North Korea said it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska.