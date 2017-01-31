Lawyers mobilize after travel ban
Lawyers offer free counseling as they join dozens of pro-immigration demonstrators cheering and holding signs more
Women walk by a team of volunteer lawyers in their makeshift office working to assist travelers detained as pamore
Signs are seen outside an area where a coalition of volunteer attorneys have assembled in Terminal 4 at John Fmore
Chicago area immigration attorney Diana Mendoza Pacheco offers her assistance to arriving passengers at O'Haremore
Lawyers trying to make their way through a wall of protestors inside Terminal 4 at San Francisco Internationalmore
Lawyers and legal assistants network and use social media in the baggage claim area, amid supplies of pizza, wmore
Chicago area immigration attorney Diana Mendoza Pacheco offers her assistance to arriving passengers at O'Haremore
Volunteer lawyers work in a dining area of Terminal 4 to assist travelers detained as part of Donald Trump's tmore
Homa Homaei, a U.S. Citizen from Iran, is hugged by a lawyer working to help her Iranian family members effectmore
Chicago area immigration attorney holds a sign at O'Hare airport in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynsmore
Volunteer lawyers work in a dining area of Terminal 4 to assist travelers detained as part of Donald Trump's tmore
Lawyer Darryl Hairston works with a team of volunteer lawyers to arrange habeus corpus petitions for travelersmore
Volunteer immigration attorneys help stranded travelers during protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. more
Sarah Saedian speaks with an attorney about her Iranian relatives as lawyers work to help family members of pamore
Noor Zafar, an attorney with the Center for Constitutional Rights, works with lawyers in Terminal 4 in an effomore
次のスライドショー
What's left of Mosul's University
Iraq's second largest school is left in ruins after the battle for Mosul.
Mourning the Quebec mosque attack
Canadians across the country hold vigils for the victims of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque.
Aleppo after the siege
Scenes from Aleppo, a month after the Syrian army took full control of the city from rebel groups.
Historic wildfires in Chile
The worst wildfires in Chile's modern history have burnt more than 250,000 hectares of land.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.