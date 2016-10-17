エディション:
Liberating Sirte from Islamic State

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather after they captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2016年 10月 17日 Monday
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather after they captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Smoke rises following an air strike as Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather after they captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2016年 10月 17日 Monday
Smoke rises following an air strike as Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather after they captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gesture from a ruined house as they advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2016年 10月 15日 Saturday
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gesture from a ruined house as they advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aim their weapons through holes in a wall as forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2016年 10月 14日 Friday
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aim their weapons through holes in a wall as forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he conducts searching after forces captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2016年 10月 17日 Monday
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he conducts searching after forces captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government show a t-shirt with Islamic State logo after they captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2016年 10月 17日 Monday
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government show a t-shirt with Islamic State logo after they captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Smoke rises following an air strike as Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather after they captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2016年 10月 17日 Monday
Smoke rises following an air strike as Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather after they captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Smoke rises from a ruined house after it was hit by an air strike as fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2016年 10月 15日 Saturday
Smoke rises from a ruined house after it was hit by an air strike as fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gesture as they advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2016年 10月 15日 Saturday
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gesture as they advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government shows what he says is a wallet belonging to an Islamic State fighter after capturing new areas from Islamic State in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2016年 10月 15日 Saturday
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government shows what he says is a wallet belonging to an Islamic State fighter after capturing new areas from Islamic State in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A wounded fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government is evacuated after capturing new areas from Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2016年 10月 15日 Saturday
A wounded fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government is evacuated after capturing new areas from Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather after they captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2016年 10月 17日 Monday
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather after they captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks through a hole in a house as forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2016年 10月 15日 Saturday
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks through a hole in a house as forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather at a ruined house as they advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2016年 10月 15日 Saturday
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather at a ruined house as they advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government maintain their weapons in a field workshop as forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2016年 10月 14日 Friday
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government maintain their weapons in a field workshop as forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
