Life in Israeli settlements

A Jewish man covered in a prayer shawl, prays in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2016年 12月 18日 Sunday
Israeli teenagers rest in a tent as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona in the West Bank, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2016年 12月 10日 Saturday
A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev, in the occupied West Bank December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
Israeli boys from the Ziv family play outside their home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 11月 30日 Wednesday
Houses are seen in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim as the Palestinian village of Al-Eizariya is seen in the background May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2016年 5月 31日 Tuesday
Israeli soldiers are seen next to a bus stop covered with posters from the Israeli branch of the U.S. Republican party campaign in favor of Donald Trump, near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ariel October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2016年 10月 6日 Thursday
An Israeli boy looks through the sight of a weapon during a display of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) equipment and abilities at the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, April 23, 2015, during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2015年 4月 23日 Thursday
Elad Ziv prepares food in his home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 11月 30日 Wednesday
Israeli youths build a wooden structure in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona, in the West Bank November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 11月 29日 Tuesday
Players from Israeli soccer clubs affiliated with Israel Football Association, Ariel Municipal Soccer Club and Maccabi HaSharon Netanya, play against each other at Ariel Municipal Soccer Club's training grounds in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ariel September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2016年 9月 26日 Monday
Israeli youths push a water tank as they construct a temporary barrier in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 12月 15日 Thursday
Israeli youths use a tractor as they build wooden structures in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona, in the West Bank November 29, 2016. The sticker on the tractor in Hebrew reads:, "For the second time, Amona will not fall." REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 11月 29日 Tuesday
A man pushes a shopping cart outside Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mishor Adumim near Jerusalem May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
Israeli teenagers walk on graffiti reading in Hebrew "Soldier, policeman, refuse orders" as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona in the West Bank, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2016年 12月 10日 Saturday
Palestinian labourers work at Aluminum Construction, a factory located in the Industrial Park of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
A Palestinian labourer prays during his lunch break at Aluminum Construction, a factory located in the Industrial Park of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
A students hold his baby as he studies at the Bnei David academy, the first religious military prep school and Jewish seminary, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Eli, south of Nablus January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 4月 15日 Friday
A basketball court is seen in this general view of the Jewish settler outpost of Amona, in the West Bank November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 12月 7日 Wednesday
Students do pull-ups as they train at the Bnei David academy, the first religious military prep school and Jewish seminary, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Eli, south of Nablus, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 4月 15日 Friday
Israeli men stand next to a structure with Hebrew graffiti reading "over Judea and Samaria, there will be war" in the early morning in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 12月 15日 Thursday
