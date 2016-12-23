Life in Israeli settlements
A Jewish man covered in a prayer shawl, prays in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank Decembermore
Israeli teenagers rest in a tent as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of more
A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev, in the occupied West Bank December 22, 20more
Israeli boys from the Ziv family play outside their home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bamore
Houses are seen in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim as the Palestinian village of Al-Eizariya imore
Israeli soldiers are seen next to a bus stop covered with posters from the Israeli branch of the U.S. Republicmore
An Israeli boy looks through the sight of a weapon during a display of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) equipment more
Elad Ziv prepares food in his home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank, November 22, 2016.more
Israeli youths build a wooden structure in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona, in the West Bank November 29, more
Players from Israeli soccer clubs affiliated with Israel Football Association, Ariel Municipal Soccer Club andmore
Israeli youths push a water tank as they construct a temporary barrier in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona more
Israeli youths use a tractor as they build wooden structures in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona, in the Wemore
A man pushes a shopping cart outside Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, in the West Bank Jewish semore
Israeli teenagers walk on graffiti reading in Hebrew "Soldier, policeman, refuse orders" as they prepare for amore
Palestinian labourers work at Aluminum Construction, a factory located in the Industrial Park of the West Bankmore
A Palestinian labourer prays during his lunch break at Aluminum Construction, a factory located in the Industrmore
A students hold his baby as he studies at the Bnei David academy, the first religious military prep school andmore
A basketball court is seen in this general view of the Jewish settler outpost of Amona, in the West Bank Novemmore
Students do pull-ups as they train at the Bnei David academy, the first religious military prep school and Jewmore
Israeli men stand next to a structure with Hebrew graffiti reading "over Judea and Samaria, there will be war"more
