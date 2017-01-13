Lights out in Gaza
Palestinians ride a motorcycle during a power cut on a street in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTEmore
A Palestinian man sells falafel in a makeshift shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut inmore
A Palestinian walks past a makeshift vegetable shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut inmore
A Palestinian woman uses a candle light as she works in her kitchen during a power cut inside her house in Beimore
A Palestinian boy stands outside a makeshift grocery shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power more
Palestinians walk on a road during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salmore
A Palestinian man sits as he sells vegetables in a makeshift shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during more
A Palestinian woman uses a candle light as she washes up in her kitchen during a power cut inside her house inmore
A Palestinian boy holds candles to light his family's house during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern more
Palestinians walk on a street during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Smore
Palestinians walk on a road during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salmore
A view shows neighbourhoods during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salmore
A Palestinian woman warms herself by a fire during a power cut at her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gazmore
