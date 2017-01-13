エディション:
2017年 01月 13日

Lights out in Gaza

Palestinians ride a motorcycle during a power cut on a street in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

1 / 13
A Palestinian man sells falafel in a makeshift shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2 / 13
A Palestinian walks past a makeshift vegetable shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

3 / 13
A Palestinian woman uses a candle light as she works in her kitchen during a power cut inside her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

4 / 13
A Palestinian boy stands outside a makeshift grocery shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

5 / 13
Palestinians walk on a road during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

6 / 13
A Palestinian man sits as he sells vegetables in a makeshift shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

7 / 13
A Palestinian woman uses a candle light as she washes up in her kitchen during a power cut inside her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

8 / 13
A Palestinian boy holds candles to light his family's house during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

9 / 13
Palestinians walk on a street during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

10 / 13
Palestinians walk on a road during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

11 / 13
A view shows neighbourhoods during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

12 / 13
A Palestinian woman warms herself by a fire during a power cut at her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

13 / 13
