写真 | 2014年 07月 16日 00:37 JST

Live fire with Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars as he inspects a civil police post under KPA Unit 171 and a post of the third company of the second battalion under the unit guarding the forefront in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
A view of a multiple rocket launcher during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
A view of rockets launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds binoculars as he guides a live-firing exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
A view of rockets launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
A view of a rocket launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) stands with a pair of binoculars during a landing drill of the Army Ground, Naval, Air and Anti-Air forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
Soldiers fire an artillery piece during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to inspect the defence detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers during an inspection of the defense detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
Army Ground, Naval, Air and Anti-Air forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) conduct a landing drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars during an inspection of the Hwa Islet Defence Detachment standing guard over a forward post off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 7月 16日 Wednesday
