Living in the smog of China
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, Chinamore
People exercise among heavy smog in Hefei, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks past a bridge among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. China Daimore
A cyclist wears a face mask on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman wears a mask as she sits on a public bus amid heavy smog in downtown Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman wears a mask on a street amid heavy smog in downtown Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
An Air China passenger aircraft flies amid heavy smog over the suburb of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People wear face masks as heavy smog blankets Shenfang in Hebei province, on an very polluted day. REUTERS/Dammore
People take videos of a flag-raising ceremony during smog at Tiananmen Square after a red alert was issued formore
Children exercise indoor during a polluted day in Handan, Hebei province. REUTERS/Stringer
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day withmore
Women wearing face masks wait for the bus on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebmore
A police officer wears a face mask as he keeps watch in front of Tiananmen Gate on a polluted day in Beijing, more
A street food vendor prepares food for customers as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an exmore
A woman wears a mask as she rides near the Bund during a polluted day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wear face masks on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman wears a face mask on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A person takes pictures with a mobile phone of city scenery during a hazy day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Strinmore
Paramilitary police officer keeps watch in Tiananmen Square on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomamore
A security guard wears a face mask in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A thermal power plant is pictured amid heavy smog, from an aircraft over Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Jason more
