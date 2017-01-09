London at a standstill
Commuters sit on a bus on Westminster Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in prmore
People walk accross a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district at rush hour during a strike on the Undergrmore
A construction worker walks past Canary Wharf underground station with its shutters drawn at rush hour during more
Commuters stand on a packed bus as others cycle accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by more
Commuters wait for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman applies her makeup on a packed bus during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protmore
Commuters line up at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Commuters wait outside Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Commuters line up for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Commuters board a train at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A traveller folds his Brompton bicycle at the closed entrance to the Underground station at Waterloo during a more
Commuters ride a bus over Westminster Bridge past the London Eye during a strike on the Underground by membersmore
Commuters wait for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Commuters stand on a packed bus on Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unionsmore
Travellers queue for buses outside the closed entrance to the Underground station at Waterloo during a strike more
Commuters walk and cycle accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions imore
Commuters walk accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest more
Office lights are on at dusk in the Canary Wharf financial district, London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters walk and run over over Westminster Bridge in the rain during a strike on the Underground by members more
Commuters sit on a bus on Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protemore
次のスライドショー
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Mexico gas price hike spurs unrest
Mexicans angry over a double-digit hike in gasoline prices looted stores and blockaded roads amid escalating unrest over the rising cost of living in Latin...
Shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
A gunman opened fire at a baggage carousel at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, killing at least five people before being taken into custody,...
Celebrating the Epiphany
Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.
その他のスライドショー
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.