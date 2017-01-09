エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 10日 03:36 JST

London at a standstill

Commuters sit on a bus on Westminster Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London, Britain January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Commuters sit on a bus on Westminster Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in prmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Commuters sit on a bus on Westminster Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London, Britain January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 20
People walk accross a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district at rush hour during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People walk accross a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district at rush hour during a strike on the Undergrmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
People walk accross a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district at rush hour during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
2 / 20
A construction worker walks past Canary Wharf underground station with its shutters drawn at rush hour during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A construction worker walks past Canary Wharf underground station with its shutters drawn at rush hour during more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
A construction worker walks past Canary Wharf underground station with its shutters drawn at rush hour during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
3 / 20
Commuters stand on a packed bus as others cycle accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Commuters stand on a packed bus as others cycle accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Commuters stand on a packed bus as others cycle accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
4 / 20
Commuters wait for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Commuters wait for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Commuters wait for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
5 / 20
A woman applies her makeup on a packed bus during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A woman applies her makeup on a packed bus during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
A woman applies her makeup on a packed bus during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 20
Commuters line up at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Commuters line up at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Commuters line up at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 20
Commuters wait outside Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Commuters wait outside Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Commuters wait outside Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 20
Commuters line up for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Commuters line up for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Commuters line up for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 20
Commuters board a train at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Commuters board a train at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Commuters board a train at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 20
A traveller folds his Brompton bicycle at the closed entrance to the Underground station at Waterloo during a strike by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A traveller folds his Brompton bicycle at the closed entrance to the Underground station at Waterloo during a more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
A traveller folds his Brompton bicycle at the closed entrance to the Underground station at Waterloo during a strike by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
11 / 20
Commuters ride a bus over Westminster Bridge past the London Eye during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Commuters ride a bus over Westminster Bridge past the London Eye during a strike on the Underground by membersmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
Commuters ride a bus over Westminster Bridge past the London Eye during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 20
Commuters wait for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Commuters wait for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Commuters wait for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 20
Commuters stand on a packed bus on Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Commuters stand on a packed bus on Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unionsmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Commuters stand on a packed bus on Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
14 / 20
Travellers queue for buses outside the closed entrance to the Underground station at Waterloo during a strike by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Travellers queue for buses outside the closed entrance to the Underground station at Waterloo during a strike more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Travellers queue for buses outside the closed entrance to the Underground station at Waterloo during a strike by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 20
Commuters walk and cycle accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Commuters walk and cycle accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions imore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Commuters walk and cycle accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
16 / 20
Commuters walk accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Commuters walk accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Commuters walk accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
17 / 20
Office lights are on at dusk in the Canary Wharf financial district, London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Office lights are on at dusk in the Canary Wharf financial district, London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
Office lights are on at dusk in the Canary Wharf financial district, London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
18 / 20
Commuters walk and run over over Westminster Bridge in the rain during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Commuters walk and run over over Westminster Bridge in the rain during a strike on the Underground by members more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
Commuters walk and run over over Westminster Bridge in the rain during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 20
Commuters sit on a bus on Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Commuters sit on a bus on Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Commuters sit on a bus on Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Best of CES

Best of CES

次のスライドショー

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

2017年 01月 7日
Mexico gas price hike spurs unrest

Mexico gas price hike spurs unrest

Mexicans angry over a double-digit hike in gasoline prices looted stores and blockaded roads amid escalating unrest over the rising cost of living in Latin...

2017年 01月 7日
Shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

Shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

A gunman opened fire at a baggage carousel at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, killing at least five people before being taken into custody,...

2017年 01月 7日
Celebrating the Epiphany

Celebrating the Epiphany

Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

2017年 01月 7日

その他のスライドショー

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング