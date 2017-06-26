London tower blocks evacuated
Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns more
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concernsmore
Safety equipment is checked at the Dorney Tower residential block, after residents were evacuated as a precautmore
A resident and a cat are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure followinmore
A woman flashes a 'victory' sign at a window in the Burnham Tower residential block, as residents were evacuatmore
People carry personal possessions as they leave the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuatemore
A woman carries a dog from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary more
A resident is evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concernsmore
Two men carry a television set from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precamore
A boy looks out of a window in the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionmore
A priest helps a family move from the Dorney Tower residential block during an evacuation as a precautionary mmore
A man carries a mattress from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionamore
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concernsmore
Cladding is seen on the Burnham Tower residential block, from where residents were evacuated as a precautionarmore
Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns more
The sun glints off a window in the Dorney Tower residential block, from where residents were evacuated as a prmore
Residents are evacuated from the Dorney Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns more
A resident is evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concernsmore
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concernsmore
Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns more
