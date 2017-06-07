London's Borough Market crime scene
Police officers sweep the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the cordon around the scene of more
A police officer guards an entrance near the scene of the recent attack at London Bridge and Borough Market inmore
Forensic officers walk along the road at the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, London. more
Forensics investigators work at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which more
Police officers sweep the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scmore
A police officer stands next to unfinished drinks on a table outside a pub in Borough Market behind the cordonmore
A forensics investigator works at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack whicmore
Discarded medical equipment lies on the ground near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozemore
A police officer sweeps the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the cordon around the scene omore
A forensics investigator works at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack whicmore
Tables and chairs are seen outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scene ofmore
Tables and chairs are seen outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scene ofmore
Forensics investigators work at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which more
Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.
