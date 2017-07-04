Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test some robots on Mount Etna, Italy July 2,more
A robot is seen on Mount Etna. Mount Etna, in Sicily, is a test bed for the approximately three-foot high, foumore
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test some robots on Mount Etna. The programmemore
A scientist from German Aerospace Center controls a robot on Mount Etna. "This is aimed at simulating a futuremore
A scientist from German Aerospace Center is seen working as he tests robots. Scientists also hope to use the rmore
Scientists from German Aerospace Center stand in front of a robot on Mount Etna. An initial robotic testing phmore
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test robots. Next, a network of equipment incmore
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test robots. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A robot is seen on Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Robots are seen on Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test robots. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Robots are seen on Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
