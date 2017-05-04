Macron vs Le Pen

Emmanuel Macron gestures to supporters after the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, April 23, 2017. If Macron wins Sunday's French presidential run-off, Europe's pro-EU liberals will finally have their champion. For centrists who have been licking their wounds since Britain voted to quit the EU a year ago, the 39-year-old will be the gallant young hero who slew the most dangerous populist dragon of them all, the National Front's Marine Le Pen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

