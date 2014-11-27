Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
The Paddington Bear float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
A SpongeBob Squarepants balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
People react as they watch the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Members of the Madison Scouts perform during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Sponge Bob Squarepants float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York
The Hello Kitty float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
At sunrise floats stand ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Thomas the Tank Engine balloon floats by people on balconies during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day
A clown blows a kiss during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
A Santa Claus character reacts as he makes his way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York
The Snoopy balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Gene Simmons of KISS greets spectators during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
A participant makes his way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.
Clowns line up to use a porta-potty as they get ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
A marching band takes part in a practice session as the sun rises before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in
Performers prepare for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York
A clown captain gives last minute instructions to his fellow clowns as they prepare to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
A clown sits on a park bench at sunrise before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Papa Smurf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in
The Sea World float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.
Clowns line up to use a porta-potty as they get ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York
A man dressed as Santa Claus waves during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Balloons float down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Thomas The Tank Engine float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York
People watch out their hotel room windows as floats make their way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving
The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats by New York Police Officers during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York
