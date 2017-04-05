Made in China
People work at Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province. REUTERS/Aly Song/Fimore
Workers make protective clothing at a factory of Lakeland Industries in Weifang, Shandong province. REUTERS/Chmore
Employees work extra hours to pack products at a factory during the 11.11 shopping festival, in Taicang, Jiangmore
An employee checks on a drink bottle at a production line of a factory in Luohe, Henan Province. REUTERS/Shengmore
An employee checks aluminium ingots for export at the Qingdao Port, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
A labourer works at a production line at a toy factory in Panyu, south China's Guangdong province. REUTERS/Almore
Workers sort out cotton at a textile factory in Suining, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker paints money boxes in the shape of cartoon character Pikachu at a pottery factory in Dehua, Fujian prmore
A man wearing a Christmas hat works at a factory producing Christmas decorations in Yiwu, Zhejiang province. Rmore
A Dailywin Watch Products employee works at a production line in a factory in Dongguan, in China's southern Gumore
A worker checks a mask of Donald Trump at Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory in Jinhua, Zhejiang Prmore
A worker stuffs a toy bear with cotton at a toy factory in Wuhan, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman works at a textile factory in Xiangfan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A labourer works at a textile mill in Huaibei, Anhui province. REUTERS/china
Workers sort artificially cultivated freshwater pearls at a pearl production factory in Zhuji, Zhejiang provinmore
Migrant workers categorize crayons at a toy factory in Dongguan, Guangdong province. REUTERS/Joe Tan
Employees make stuffed toys which they are exporting to Europe and America, at a toy factory in Lianyungang, Jmore
Locals of the Qiang ethnic minority pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Yaan, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Kevmore
An employee works at a textile factory in Suining, southwest China's Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer
A work paints a furniture at a rosewood factory in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Wang Jing
A worker checks a photo frame inside a factory complex, which trimmed its 2,000-strong workforce for making fumore
North Korean workers make soccer shoes inside a temporary factory at a rural village on the edge of Dandong. Rmore
Employees work at a food processing factory in Yichang, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman works at a factory using traditional method to produce soy sauce in Jinjiang, Fujian Province. China Dmore
