エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 12日 03:35 JST

Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna embraces her adopted son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Madonna embraces her adopted son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Mamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Madonna embraces her adopted son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
1 / 9
Madonna sits with her adopted children during the opening of Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Madonna sits with her adopted children during the opening of Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Madonna sits with her adopted children during the opening of Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
2 / 9
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
3 / 9
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
4 / 9
People are seen outside during the opening of the Mercy James hospital, a hospital named after one of Madonna's adopted child, Mercy James, in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

People are seen outside during the opening of the Mercy James hospital, a hospital named after one of Madonna'more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
People are seen outside during the opening of the Mercy James hospital, a hospital named after one of Madonna's adopted child, Mercy James, in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
5 / 9
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
6 / 9
Women sing before the opening of the Mercy James hospital, a hospital named after one of Madonna's adopted child, Mercy James, in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Women sing before the opening of the Mercy James hospital, a hospital named after one of Madonna's adopted chimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Women sing before the opening of the Mercy James hospital, a hospital named after one of Madonna's adopted child, Mercy James, in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
7 / 9
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantye, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantye, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantye, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
8 / 9
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
9 / 9
もう一度見る
次を見る
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

次のスライドショー

Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

2017年 07月 10日
Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

2017年 07月 6日
Chanel's Parisian dreams

Chanel's Parisian dreams

Karl Lagerfeld goes back to basics, presenting Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower inside the Grand Palais.

2017年 07月 4日
Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Highlights from Britain's largest outdoor music festival, featuring headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

2017年 06月 27日

その他のスライドショー

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung thoroughbreds.

Close-up of Jupiter

Close-up of Jupiter

A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than twice as much mass as all the other planets combined.

Testing THAAD

Testing THAAD

A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of the South Pole.

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and buried on a hillside.

MLB All-Star Game

MLB All-Star Game

Baseball's biggest stars compete at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami.

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor fight.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング