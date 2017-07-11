Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi
Madonna embraces her adopted son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Mamore
Madonna sits with her adopted children during the opening of Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTEmore
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People are seen outside during the opening of the Mercy James hospital, a hospital named after one of Madonna'more
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Women sing before the opening of the Mercy James hospital, a hospital named after one of Madonna's adopted chimore
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantye, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
次のスライドショー
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.
Paris Haute Couture
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Chanel's Parisian dreams
Karl Lagerfeld goes back to basics, presenting Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower inside the Grand Palais.
Glastonbury Festival
Highlights from Britain's largest outdoor music festival, featuring headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
その他のスライドショー
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede
Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung thoroughbreds.
Close-up of Jupiter
A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than twice as much mass as all the other planets combined.
Testing THAAD
A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of the South Pole.
Preserved brains found in Spanish grave
Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and buried on a hillside.
MLB All-Star Game
Baseball's biggest stars compete at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami.
Mayweather and McGregor face off
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor fight.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.