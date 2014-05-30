エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 05月 30日 22:27 JST

Maleficent premiere

Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt as they arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt as they arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" amore

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt as they arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Californimore

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni]

Cast member Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Californiamore

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Cast member Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni]
Close
3 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie signs autographs at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie signs autographs at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywoodmore

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Cast member Angelina Jolie signs autographs at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hmore

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 18
Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California more

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hmore

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 18
Actor Brad Pitt waits, as cast member Angelina Jolie poses, at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Brad Pitt waits, as cast member Angelina Jolie poses, at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theamore

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Actor Brad Pitt waits, as cast member Angelina Jolie poses, at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 18
Fans cheer as cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt (not pictured) arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fans cheer as cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt (not pictured) arrive at the premiere of "Maleficmore

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Fans cheer as cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt (not pictured) arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Thmore

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 18
Cast member Sharlto Copley and his girlfriend model Tanit Phoenix pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Sharlto Copley and his girlfriend model Tanit Phoenix pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Cmore

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Cast member Sharlto Copley and his girlfriend model Tanit Phoenix pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 18
Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California more

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 18
Cast members (L-R) Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Angelina Jolie, Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning and Sam Riley pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members (L-R) Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Angelina Jolie, Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning and Sam Riley pomore

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Cast members (L-R) Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Angelina Jolie, Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning and Sam Riley pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie speaks to the media at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie speaks to the media at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywmore

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Cast member Angelina Jolie speaks to the media at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 18
Cast members Elle Fanning (R) and Juno Temple pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Elle Fanning (R) and Juno Temple pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Homore

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Cast members Elle Fanning (R) and Juno Temple pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hmore

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 18
Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California more

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Californimore

2014年 5月 30日 Friday
Cast member Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 18
もう一度見る
次を見る
My real name is ...

My real name is ...

次のスライドショー

My real name is ...

My real name is ...

What mom named these famous singers.

2014年 05月 28日
Kim and Kanye in Paris

Kim and Kanye in Paris

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Paris ahead of their Italian wedding.

2014年 05月 24日
Blended premiere

Blended premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood.

2014年 05月 23日
American Idol finale

American Idol finale

Caleb Johnson celebrates as the new American Idol during the finale of the show's 13th season.

2014年 05月 23日

その他のスライドショー

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング