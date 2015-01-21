エディション:
Manatee madness

Snorkelers interact with a Florida Manatee inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 Wednesday
Snorkelers interact with a Florida Manatee inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Stand up paddle boarders make there way across the waters of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 Wednesday
Stand up paddle boarders make there way across the waters of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A Florida manatee swims in the Three Sisters Springs while under the watchful eye of snorkelers in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 Wednesday
A Florida manatee swims in the Three Sisters Springs while under the watchful eye of snorkelers in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Gina Hall climbs down the dive ladder on her way to snorkel in the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 Wednesday
Gina Hall climbs down the dive ladder on her way to snorkel in the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Florida manatees swim in the Three Sisters Springs while under the watchful eye of snorkelers in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 Wednesday
Florida manatees swim in the Three Sisters Springs while under the watchful eye of snorkelers in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Dive boats float by a protected manatee sanctuary and the entrance way to the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 Wednesday
Dive boats float by a protected manatee sanctuary and the entrance way to the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A manatee calf nurses from its mother inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 Wednesday
A manatee calf nurses from its mother inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Stuffed manatee dolls line the walls of the gift shop at River Ventures in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 Wednesday
Stuffed manatee dolls line the walls of the gift shop at River Ventures in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Observers count the number of people and manatees traveling in and out of the the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 Wednesday
Observers count the number of people and manatees traveling in and out of the the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Novelty money featuring the Florida manatee are part of the numerous manatee branded items for sale at River Ventures in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 Wednesday
Novelty money featuring the Florida manatee are part of the numerous manatee branded items for sale at River Ventures in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A Florida manatee swims by a snorkeler inside of Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 Wednesday
A Florida manatee swims by a snorkeler inside of Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A sign welcomes visitors to the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 Wednesday
A sign welcomes visitors to the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A Florida manatee interacts with River Ventures' Captain Mike Birns in the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 Wednesday
A Florida manatee interacts with River Ventures' Captain Mike Birns in the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
