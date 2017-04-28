エディション:
Mannequins on the frontline

A mannequin used by members of Iraqi Federal Police as distraction targets for the Islamic State snipers is seen during battles in western Mosul, Iraq, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A mannequin used by members of Iraqi Federal Police as distraction targets for the Islamic State snipers is seen during battles in western Mosul, Iraq, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, take up position on the front line near the Sayyede Zinab area in Damascus November 22, 2013. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2013年 11月 24日 Sunday
Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, take up position on the front line near the Sayyede Zinab area in Damascus November 22, 2013. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his AK-47 rifle as others run for cover past a mannequin made to look like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2012年 8月 17日 Friday
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his AK-47 rifle as others run for cover past a mannequin made to look like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mannequin is pictured amid the rubble of a damaged building in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2016年 7月 6日 Wednesday
A mannequin is pictured amid the rubble of a damaged building in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A member of Iraqi Federal Police uses mannequins as distraction targets for the Islamic State snipers during their battles in western Mosul, Iraq, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A member of Iraqi Federal Police uses mannequins as distraction targets for the Islamic State snipers during their battles in western Mosul, Iraq, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A mannequin used by members of Iraqi Federal Police as distraction targets for the Islamic State snipers is seen during battles in western Mosul, Iraq, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A mannequin used by members of Iraqi Federal Police as distraction targets for the Islamic State snipers is seen during battles in western Mosul, Iraq, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a head of a doll to locate a sniper on a wall of a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2013年 2月 4日 Monday
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a head of a doll to locate a sniper on a wall of a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters hold their weapons as they stand near a mannequin to get the attention of snipers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in the Sheikh Maksoud area in Aleppo December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / 2013年 12月 17日 Tuesday
Free Syrian Army fighters hold their weapons as they stand near a mannequin to get the attention of snipers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in the Sheikh Maksoud area in Aleppo December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Pro-government Libyan forces, who are backed by locals, arrange a mannequin as a decoy against snipers during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 Monday
Pro-government Libyan forces, who are backed by locals, arrange a mannequin as a decoy against snipers during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A mannequin used by members of Iraqi Federal Police as distraction targets for the Islamic State snipers is seen during battles in western Mosul, Iraq, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A mannequin used by members of Iraqi Federal Police as distraction targets for the Islamic State snipers is seen during battles in western Mosul, Iraq, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs after placing a mannequin to get the attention of snipers loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / 2013年 12月 2日 Monday
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs after placing a mannequin to get the attention of snipers loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a sniper during an attack on a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2013年 2月 20日 Wednesday
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a sniper during an attack on a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Mannequins are erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Khan al-Wazeer district December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani

Reuters / 2012年 12月 17日 Monday
Mannequins are erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Khan al-Wazeer district December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani
Free Syrian Army fighters dress a mannequin to looks like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2012年 8月 17日 Friday
Free Syrian Army fighters dress a mannequin to looks like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mannequin placed by Free Syrian Army fighters is seen at the frontline to look like a fighter in the Salah El Dine neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2012年 8月 26日 Sunday
A mannequin placed by Free Syrian Army fighters is seen at the frontline to look like a fighter in the Salah El Dine neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
