Mary Tyler Moore: 1936 - 2017

Mary Tyler Moore tosses her tam skyward replicating the action shown during the opening credits of the 1970s sitcom, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," in downtown Minneapolis, May 8, 2002. Moore was at the unveiling of an eight-foot bronze sculpture depicting the toss erected on the site it took place. Moore's Mary Richards character on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" focused on her career as an assistant producer for the news show at television station WJM in Minneapolis and was determined to fulfil the lyrics of the show's theme song - "You're going to make it after all" - as she joyously flung her beret into the air in the show's opening credits. While she may have had conservative Midwestern values and been a bit naive and prim, 30-ish Mary Richards was, by 1970s television sitcom standards, a budding feminist. She lived on her own, was not hunting a husband and protested that she was not being paid as much as a male counterpart. REUTERS/Eric Miller

