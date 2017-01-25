Mary Tyler Moore: 1936 - 2017
Actress Mary Tyler Moore arrives for the taping of "Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Goldenmore
Mary Tyler Moore and husband Dr. Robert Levine pose as they arrive at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciencemore
Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Amore
Mary Tyler Moore poses backstage after accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke amore
Actresses Betty White (L) and Mary Tyler Moore present the award for outstanding comedy series at the 60th annmore
Mary Tyler Moore tosses her tam skyward replicating the action shown during the opening credits of the 1970s smore
Mary Tyler Moore holds the Emmy Award she won as best supporting actress in a miniseries or special for her romore
Mary Tyler Moore arrives to the 50th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 13, 1998. Moore's bright-eyemore
Five-year-old Nicholas Coury of Grand Rapids, Michigan sleeps the lap of his mother Cathy, as Mary Tyler Mooremore
Mary Tyler Moore listens as former boxer Sugar Ray Leonard testifies at the Senate Homeland Security and Govermore
Nora Kain, 17, Mary Holly, 17 and Bryce Kirchoff, 17, (left to right) wait for Mary Tyler Moore to appear at amore
Mary Tyler Moore arrives for the TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, California, March 19, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCamore
Mary Tyler Moore and Ed Asner of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" embrace on stage at the fifth anniversary party fmore
Mary Tyler Moore testifies before the U.S. Senate Governmental Affairs Committee in Washington June 24, 2003. more
Cast members (L-R) Valerie Harper, Mary Tyler Moore and Cloris Leachman from the television comedy series "Valmore
Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Ground Breaking Show award for her series "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" during a tamore
次のスライドショー
Paris Haute Couture
Latest designs from the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion shows in Paris.
Oscar nominations
The nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards.
People's Choice red carpet
Celebrities arrive for the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Berlin Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.