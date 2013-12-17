Mass rallies in Ukraine

Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally in Maidan Nezalezhnosti on Independence Square in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. Russia threw Ukraine an economic lifeline on Tuesday, agreeing to buy $15 billion of Ukrainian debt and to reduce the price its cash-strapped neighbour pays for vital Russian gas supplies by about one-third. The deal that keeps the cash-strapped country in Moscow's orbit but fuelled street protests in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich