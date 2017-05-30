Massive flooding in Sri Lanka
A part of a flooded highway exit is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
A group of men walk through a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dmore
A woman looks on inside her flooded house in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Two boys use two cricket bats to paddle a handmade boat on a flooded road in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutarmore
A relative of a victim reacts at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara.more
Men help a woman to get on to an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bulatmore
A man stands on top of a damaged bike during a rescue mission at the site of a landslide in Bellana village inmore
A man pushes his bike through a flooded road in Nagoda village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man stands on top of the debris of a house at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota villagmore
People wait for rescue teams on top of a building in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
Sri Lankan Navy rescue team members rescue a woman from her house caught in the floods in Nagoda village in Kamore
A man holds onto a bus stop post on a flooded raod as people travel on top of an armoured personnel carrier onmore
People move in a boat on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka more
A family sits on a table inside their flooded house in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A boy rides his bike along a flooded road in Nagoda village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
A man walks through a flooded raod in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A woman reacts next to the debris of houses at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota villagemore
A man carries a pack of water bottles as he walks through a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUmore
A flooded factory is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
A TV set floats on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Buddhist monk walks through a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. more
People are transported on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bumore
A man searches the water on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man sits on a porch fence at his house caught in the flood in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liymore
A Sri Lankan Navy rescue team member carries an old man on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda vimore
A flooded house is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
A man looks at the landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka more
A Sri Lankan Navy rescue team member searches for flood victims on a flooded road in Nagoda village in Kalutarmore
