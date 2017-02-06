Massive street protests grip Romania
Protesters use phones and flashlights during a protest in Victoriei Square, in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Pmore
A woman holds a cross during a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania. The letters in background read "We are resmore
Protesters light their mobiles as they take part in a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Protesters hold effigies with the faces of leader of Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnmore
A protester shouts slogans during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protester holds a Romanian flag during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protester waves a Romanian flag during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Romanian police officer fires in the air during scuffles with protestors at a demonstration in Bucharest. more
Romanian police charge at protesters following scuffles at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octavmore
People demonstrate against a cabinet decree passed earlier in the week decriminalising some graft offences, inmore
A protester walks in front of a burning street sign during scuffles with police at a demonstration in Bucharesmore
Romania's Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu reacts after delivering a speech in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protestor sits on the ground following scuffles between protestors and Romanian police at a demonstration inmore
A protester wears a mask during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People take part in a demonstration to protest against government plans to reform some criminal laws through emore
A flare thrown by protesters lands near Romanian police during scuffles at a protest in Bucharest. Inquam Phmore
People take part in a demonstration to protest against government plans to reform some criminal laws through emore
A priest carries a selfmade crucifix during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
