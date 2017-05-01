エディション:
May Day rallies

Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Demonstrators clash with people opposing their rally during a May Day protest in Union Square in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Demonstrators clash with people opposing their rally during a May Day protest in Union Square in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People light smoke bombs at a demonstration of leftists at May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
People light smoke bombs at a demonstration of leftists at May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
French CRS riot police protect themselves from flames during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
French CRS riot police protect themselves from flames during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a rally marking May Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a rally marking May Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A member of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) is thrown into the air by his colleagues during a rally to mark International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
A member of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) is thrown into the air by his colleagues during a rally to mark International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Demonstrators attend a May Day march in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Demonstrators attend a May Day march in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A member of riot police walks in front of a flaming barricade during a May Day rally in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
A member of riot police walks in front of a flaming barricade during a May Day rally in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Security personnel take away a man during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Security personnel take away a man during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Masked demonstrators gather ahead of labour unions at the traditional May Day labour march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Masked demonstrators gather ahead of labour unions at the traditional May Day labour march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A protester dressed as a clown holds an umbrella over a Swiss police officer on a motorbike during a May Day demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
A protester dressed as a clown holds an umbrella over a Swiss police officer on a motorbike during a May Day demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A demonstrator holds a warning flare as part of traditional May Day labour day march in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
A demonstrator holds a warning flare as part of traditional May Day labour day march in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Activists wear masks depicting the face of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French far-right National Front, with the hair of his daughter Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, during a demonstration as part of traditional May Day labour day march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Activists wear masks depicting the face of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French far-right National Front, with the hair of his daughter Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, during a demonstration as part of traditional May Day labour day march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Workers of the agriculture sector march past during the celebration marking the international workers' day at Agege stadium in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Workers of the agriculture sector march past during the celebration marking the international workers' day at Agege stadium in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Flames from a burning cardboard dragon in a caddy are seen near French CRS riot police during clashes as part of the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Flames from a burning cardboard dragon in a caddy are seen near French CRS riot police during clashes as part of the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) holding red-colored umbrellas march during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) holding red-colored umbrellas march during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
French gendarmes apprehend a demonstrator during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
French gendarmes apprehend a demonstrator during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Revellers attend May Day celebrations outside Magdalen College as the sun rises over Oxford, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Revellers attend May Day celebrations outside Magdalen College as the sun rises over Oxford, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Indonesian workers wear masks as they march during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Indonesian workers wear masks as they march during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) chant slogans during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) chant slogans during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man shouts slogans while protesters hold banners as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
A man shouts slogans while protesters hold banners as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A police officer detains a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
A police officer detains a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes (L) and Cuba's National Assembly President Esteban Lazo hold Cuban flags as they watch a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes (L) and Cuba's National Assembly President Esteban Lazo hold Cuban flags as they watch a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A masked demonstrator protects himself from tear gas during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
A masked demonstrator protects himself from tear gas during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) chant slogans during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) chant slogans during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People hold flags as they take part in a May Day rally in rebel-held Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
People hold flags as they take part in a May Day rally in rebel-held Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A child rides a scooter before a May Day rally held by Russian Communist party in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. The banner reads, "Long live May 1!". REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
A child rides a scooter before a May Day rally held by Russian Communist party in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. The banner reads, "Long live May 1!". REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man waves a flag with an image of Che Guevara at a march during the May Day or Labour Day rally organised by People's Liberation Front opposition party in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
A man waves a flag with an image of Che Guevara at a march during the May Day or Labour Day rally organised by People's Liberation Front opposition party in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Turkish riot police scuffle with a group of protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Turkish riot police scuffle with a group of protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People attend a rally commemorating May Day in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
People attend a rally commemorating May Day in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Workers and contractors from PT Freeport travel in a convoy during a rally commemorating May Day in Timika, Papua province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Workers and contractors from PT Freeport travel in a convoy during a rally commemorating May Day in Timika, Papua province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/via REUTERS
Union members take part in a May Day Rally organised by the newly-formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Union members take part in a May Day Rally organised by the newly-formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cuba's President Raul Castro looks through a binocular as he watches a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Cuba's President Raul Castro looks through a binocular as he watches a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Protesters shout slogans as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Protesters shout slogans as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Turkish police ride motorcycles during the May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Turkish police ride motorcycles during the May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
