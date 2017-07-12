エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 12日 09:00 JST

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

