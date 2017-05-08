エディション:
Meet France's new First Lady

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose during a lunch break as part of a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose during a lunch break as part of a campaign visit in Bagnermore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose during a lunch break as part of a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux have a lunch break at the mountain top during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux have a lunch break at the mountain top during a campaign visit more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux have a lunch break at the mountain top during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose the countryside in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose the countryside in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 Sunday

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 Sunday
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose the countryside in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Brigitte Trogneux attends a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Brigitte Trogneux attends a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 Friday

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 Friday
Brigitte Trogneux attends a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose as they attend the annual dinner of the Representative Council of France's Jewish Associations (CRIF) in Paris. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose as they attend the annual dinner of the Representative Coumore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose as they attend the annual dinner of the Representative Council of France's Jewish Associations (CRIF) in Paris. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux sit on a chairlift on their way to the mountain top for a lunch break during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux sit on a chairlift on their way to the mountain top for a lunchmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux sit on a chairlift on their way to the mountain top for a lunch break during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a political rally for his political movement, En Marche !, or Forward !, in Le Mans. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a political rally for his political movement, En Marche more

Reuters / 2016年 10月 12日 Wednesday
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a political rally for his political movement, En Marche !, or Forward !, in Le Mans. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Brigitte Trogneux speaks with media outside her house in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Brigitte Trogneux speaks with media outside her house in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2017年 5月 7日 Sunday

Reuters / 2017年 5月 7日 Sunday
Brigitte Trogneux speaks with media outside her house in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Brigitte Trogneux casts her ballot during the the second round of the French presidential election, in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Brigitte Trogneux casts her ballot during the the second round of the French presidential election, in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2017年 5月 7日 Sunday

Reuters / 2017年 5月 7日 Sunday
Brigitte Trogneux casts her ballot during the the second round of the French presidential election, in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 Sunday

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 Sunday
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux as he arrives on stage to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of the French presidential election. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux as he arrives on stage to deliver a speech at the Parc des Emore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 Monday
Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux as he arrives on stage to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of the French presidential election. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Emmanuel Macron arrives on stage with his wife Brigitte Trogneux to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of the French presidential election. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Emmanuel Macron arrives on stage with his wife Brigitte Trogneux to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositiomore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 Monday
Emmanuel Macron arrives on stage with his wife Brigitte Trogneux to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of the French presidential election. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory ramore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory ramore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
