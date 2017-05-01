Meet Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a performance held for participants of the ruling party's party meetinmore
Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's more
Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missilmore
Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army at anmore
Kim Jong Un views the dawn from the summit of Mt Paektu April 18, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Navalmore
Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong attend an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex imore
Kim Jong Un (3rd R) and wife Ri Sol Ju (4th L) enjoy an art performance given by the Chongbong Band to mark thmore
Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undatemore
Kim Jong Un inspects a sub-unit under KPA Unit 233, in this undated photo released January 19, 2017. KCNA/via more
Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People'more
Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School and plants trees with its students on Tree-planting Day, imore
Kim Jong Un reacts during a test launch of ground-to-ground medium long-range ballistic rocket Hwasong-10 in tmore
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released Septemmore
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released Februarymore
Kim Jong Un waves to people attending a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's foundmore
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodeled Korean Revolution Museum in this undated photo released Marcmore
Kim Jong Un visits Farm No. 1116, under KPA (Korean People's Army) Unit 810, in this undated photo released Jumore
Kim Jong Un inspects a flat at the construction site of Ryomyong Street, in this undated photo released Januarmore
Kim Jong Un watched the ground jet test of a Korean-style high-thrust engine newly developed by the Academy ofmore
