Meeting of the clowns
Clowns get ready for the annual picture part of the XXI Convention of Clowns, at the Monument to the Revolutiomore
Clowns pose for the annual picture as part of the XXI Convention of Clowns. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A clown poses for the annual picture part of the XXI Convention of Clowns. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Eduardo Baquera, known as Cocoy Clown, puts on makeup during the XXI Convention of Clowns. REUTERS/Carlos Jassmore
A child is seen behind the clowns as they pose for the annual picture. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A clown rests during the XXI Convention of Clowns. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A clown plays the violin during the XXI Convention of Clowns, at the Jimenez Rueda Theatre. REUTERS/Carlos Jasmore
A group of clowns are seen in the toilet during the XXI Convention of Clowns, at the Jimenez Rueda Theatre. REmore
Clowns poses for the annual picture as part of the XXI Convention of Clowns. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A clown takes part in the XXI Convention of Clowns, at the Jimenez Rueda Theatre. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A clown juggles on the street during XXI Convention of Clowns, at the Jimenez Rueda Theatre. REUTERS/Carlos Jamore
A clown rests during the XXI Convention of Clowns, at the Jimenez Rueda Theatre. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
