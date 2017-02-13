Memorable Oscar quotes
"Making The Revenant was about man's relationship to the natural world. A world that we collectively felt in 2more
"When I look down at this golden statue, may it remind me and every little child that no matter where you're fmore
"�We made this film for all the journalists who have and continue to hold the powerful accountable, and for thmore
"To every woman who gave birth, to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody elsmore
"When I was 16 years old, I tried to kill myself because I felt weird and I felt different and I felt like I dmore
"I just said to Matt, losing would suck and winning would be really scary and it's really, really scary." Bestmore
"Tom Cruise, I love you brother, I love you man... Everybody who was involved with this, I love you, I love yomore
"You rocked my life... Thank you life, thank you love and it is true there is some angels in this city" Bestmore
"We live in a time when we have a man sending us to war for fictitious reasons. We are against this war Mr Busmore
"I'd be lying if I hadn't made a version of this speech before, I think I was probably eight years old and stamore
"This moment is so much bigger than me. This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It'more
"Thank you. Thank you. You commie, homo-loving sons-of-guns. I did not expect this, but I, and I want it to bemore
"I would not be standing here if it weren't for two very important men in my life... my high school drama teacmore
"My earthly guardian angel Mary Wigmore and especially to my father Bruce Paltrow who has surmounted any surmomore
"I have a television so I'm going to spend some time here to tell you some things and Sir, you are doing a gremore
"I'm in shock. And I'm so in love with my brother right now, he just held me and said he loved me." Best Suppomore
"I don't know what I did in this life to deserve all of this. I'm just a girl from a trailer park who had a drmore
"For anybody who's on the down side of advantage and relying purely on courage, it's possible." Best Actor Rusmore
"I don't have a sense of entitlement or that I deserve this. You'd be surprised at the lack of competition betmore
"Two birds with one night... Forty years I been chasing Sidney (Poitier) they finally give it to me, what do tmore
"There's a lot of young guys coming along, but I'd like to say to the various financiers, don't forget the senmore
"Give it up for Ray Charles and his beautiful legacy. And thank you, Ray Charles for living." Best Actor Jamimore
"Oh, wow. This is the best drink of water after the longest drought of my life." Best Director and Best Pictumore
"I am not able to express all my gratitude because now, my body is in tumult because it is a colossal moment omore
"I am the king of the world." Best Director James Cameron for Titanic, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"When they called my name, I had this feeling I could hear half of America going, 'Oh no. Come on... Her, agaimore
"You're only two years older than me, darling. Where have you been all my life?" Best Supporting Actor Christmore
"Did I really earn this, or did I just wear you all down?" Best Actress Sandra Bullock for The Blind Side, 201more
"Roxy Sorkin, your father just won the Academy Award. I'm going to have to insist on some respect from your gumore
"When I watched Kate (Winslet) win (the same award) two years ago, it looked so f**king easy!" Best Supportinmore
"I know you're only standing up because you feel bad that I fell." Best Actress Jennifer Lawrence for Silver more
