エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 05月 31日 00:06 JST

Memorial for Portland train stabbing victims

A girl leaves a message at a makeshift memorial for two men who were killed on a commuter train while trying to stop another man from harassing two young women who appeared to be Muslim, in Portland, Oregon, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A girl leaves a message at a makeshift memorial for two men who were killed on a commuter train while trying tmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
A girl leaves a message at a makeshift memorial for two men who were killed on a commuter train while trying to stop another man from harassing two young women who appeared to be Muslim, in Portland, Oregon, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
1 / 12
Flowers hang on a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Flowers hang on a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
Flowers hang on a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
2 / 12
Mark Landa, 72, and Mary Brooks, 68, of Portland, pay their respects at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Mark Landa, 72, and Mary Brooks, 68, of Portland, pay their respects at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Smore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
Mark Landa, 72, and Mary Brooks, 68, of Portland, pay their respects at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
3 / 12
A sign rests against a wall at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A sign rests against a wall at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
A sign rests against a wall at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
4 / 12
People take photos at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

People take photos at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
People take photos at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
5 / 12
People walk past a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

People walk past a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
People walk past a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
6 / 12
Portland residents Sedona Soulfire, 41, left, and Kat Ablola, 38, arrange flowers at a makeshift memorial at the Hollywood Transit Station in Portland. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Portland residents Sedona Soulfire, 41, left, and Kat Ablola, 38, arrange flowers at a makeshift memorial at tmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
Portland residents Sedona Soulfire, 41, left, and Kat Ablola, 38, arrange flowers at a makeshift memorial at the Hollywood Transit Station in Portland. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
7 / 12
A Muslim woman, who preferred not to giver her name, prays at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A Muslim woman, who preferred not to giver her name, prays at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
A Muslim woman, who preferred not to giver her name, prays at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
8 / 12
A chalk message is seen at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A chalk message is seen at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
A chalk message is seen at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
9 / 12
Feather Hoote of Portland takes a photo at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Feather Hoote of Portland takes a photo at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
Feather Hoote of Portland takes a photo at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
10 / 12
A passerby bicycles through a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A passerby bicycles through a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
A passerby bicycles through a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
11 / 12
A note rests at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A note rests at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
A note rests at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
12 / 12
もう一度見る
次を見る
Venezuela turns water cannons on protesters

Venezuela turns water cannons on protesters

次のスライドショー

Venezuela turns water cannons on protesters

Venezuela turns water cannons on protesters

Venezuela riot police employ water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters.

2017年 05月 30日
Ramadan in New Jersey

Ramadan in New Jersey

The Egyptian-American Elhariry family and their friends take part in Iftar dinner during Ramadan in Manalapan, New Jersey.

2017年 05月 30日
New Mosul offensive during Ramadan

New Mosul offensive during Ramadan

The push inside the Old City coincides with the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The offensive's prime target is the al-Nuri mosque with its landmark...

2017年 05月 30日
Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

2017年 05月 30日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング