Memorial for Portland train stabbing victims
A girl leaves a message at a makeshift memorial for two men who were killed on a commuter train while trying tmore
Flowers hang on a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Mark Landa, 72, and Mary Brooks, 68, of Portland, pay their respects at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Smore
A sign rests against a wall at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
People take photos at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
People walk past a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Portland residents Sedona Soulfire, 41, left, and Kat Ablola, 38, arrange flowers at a makeshift memorial at tmore
A Muslim woman, who preferred not to giver her name, prays at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A chalk message is seen at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Feather Hoote of Portland takes a photo at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A passerby bicycles through a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A note rests at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
