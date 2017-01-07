Mexico gas price hike spurs unrest
A man urges fellow demonstrators to calm down as they vandalize the Government Palace during a protest againstmore
Demonstrators push over a vehicle of Multimedios TV network during a protest against the rising prices of gasomore
Demonstrators hold up placards during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican more
A demonstrator argues with policemen during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Memore
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexicanmore
People ransack a store while protesting against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican governmemore
Police officers detain people for looting while protesting against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by tmore
Policemen (C) detain demonstrators during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline in Monclova, in Coahmore
A man throws water on burning tires during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexmore
People ransack a store while protesting against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican governmemore
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline in Monclova, in Coahuilmore
Police officers go inside a shop after it was looted during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline inmore
A man is detained by the police after he began looting a supermarket amid a protest against the rising prices more
People ransack a store while protesting against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican governmemore
Protesters block the entrance to a Pemex gas station as they burn tires during a protest in San Miguel Totolcimore
A police officer looks inside a shop after it was looted during a protest in Ecatapec, Mexico. Deputy interiormore
Policemen detain demonstrators during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline in Monclova, in Coahuilamore
A woman is detained after she began looting a supermarket amid protests against the rising prices of gasoline more
Passengers are seen inside a bus during a protest. The words read, "No more high prices of gasoline". REUTERS/more
Truck drivers block the motorway known as the Mexico-Queretaro motorway, one of the principal access roads to more
Protesters block the entrance to a gas station as they take part during a demonstration on Tlalpan Avenue in Mmore
A police officer guards a homeware store after it was looted during a protest in Ecatapec, Mexico. REUTERS/Carmore
A man is detained by the police after he began looting a supermarket amid protests in Ecatepec, Mexico. REUTERmore
A Pemex gas station is seen as protesters burn tires during a protest in San Miguel Totolcingo, Mexico. REUTERmore
Protesters take part during a demonstration at a Hidrosina gas station in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Protesters block the entrance to Pemex gas station as they burn tires during a protest in San Miguel Totolcingmore
A man uses a fire extinguisher during a protest at the side of Pemex gas station in San Miguel Totolcingo, Mexmore
The new prices of gasoline are displayed at Pemex gas station in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man holds a placard during a protest in Mexico City. The placard reads, "No more high prices of gasoline". Rmore
A driver talks on a mobile inside a car along the Mexico-Queretaro motorway, one of the principal access roadsmore
