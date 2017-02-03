Migrant rescue on the high seas
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactivmore
Mamahba, 17, from Guinea is covered with thermal blankets aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of tmore
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft, as one of them uses a bucket to remove water from thmore
Sub-Saharan migrants rest aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Armore
Nadia, 42, from Morocco cries while praying next to her son Sofian, 24, following a rescue operation. REUTERS/more
A migrant, covered with a thermal blanket, gazes at the sea aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro ofmore
Sub-Saharan migrants pray after being rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Giorgmore
Sub-Saharan migrants, covered with thermal blankets, rest aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of tmore
A migrant is helped by rescuers during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Giormore
A wounded migrant reacts as he is carried by two fellow migrants during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Momore
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Alaedba, 20, from Senegal, sits aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Omore
Migrants rest aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms followingmore
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as others are seen onboard a rescue boat. REUTERS/Giomore
Migrants are seen at the stern of the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Amore
