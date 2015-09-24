Migrants celebrate Eid
A young boy plays outside as refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof
Finishing touches are made to Syrian dinners before being handed out, as refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers
A young boy plays with a new toy as refugees celebrates Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof
Young girls play outside as refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof
A young refugee plays with a new toy as he celebrates Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof
Syrian dinners are handed out as refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof
Refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villager Sabine Schoeller-Lamberty (C) in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof
