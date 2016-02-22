エディション:
日本
写真 | 2016年 02月 23日 00:20 JST

Migrants contained

Migrants look out of the windows of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants look out of the windows of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calmore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
Migrants look out of the windows of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
1 / 14
Migrants play amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. The containers, designed to accommodate up to 1,500 people, are equipped with bunk beds, heaters and windows but lack toilets and showers. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants play amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern Framore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
Migrants play amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. The containers, designed to accommodate up to 1,500 people, are equipped with bunk beds, heaters and windows but lack toilets and showers. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
2 / 14
Migrants are pictured in a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants are pictured in a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northemore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
Migrants are pictured in a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
3 / 14
Migrants walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern Framore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
Migrants walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
4 / 14
Terer, a migrant from Syria, shows a Union Jack sleeping bag used as a door to his shelter in a camp for migrants called the "jungle", near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Terer, a migrant from Syria, shows a Union Jack sleeping bag used as a door to his shelter in a camp for migramore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
Terer, a migrant from Syria, shows a Union Jack sleeping bag used as a door to his shelter in a camp for migrants called the "jungle", near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
5 / 14
A migrant walks amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant walks amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern Fmore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
A migrant walks amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
6 / 14
A migrant looks out the window of a shipping container converted into a home behind a French riot police officer at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. The shelter is meant to be a replacement for a camp for migrants called the "jungle" near Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant looks out the window of a shipping container converted into a home behind a French riot police officmore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
A migrant looks out the window of a shipping container converted into a home behind a French riot police officer at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. The shelter is meant to be a replacement for a camp for migrants called the "jungle" near Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 14
Migrants stand amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants stand amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern Frmore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
Migrants stand amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
8 / 14
Migrants play soccer amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants play soccer amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northmore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
Migrants play soccer amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
9 / 14
Migrants walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern Framore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
Migrants walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
10 / 14
A migrant looks out the window of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant looks out the window of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calaimore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
A migrant looks out the window of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
11 / 14
Newly-arrived migrants carrying blankets walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Newly-arrived migrants carrying blankets walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run smore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
Newly-arrived migrants carrying blankets walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
12 / 14
A migrant walks amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant walks amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern Fmore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
A migrant walks amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
13 / 14
A migrant stands close to his tent outside a state-run shelter consisting of shipping containers converted into homes, near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant stands close to his tent outside a state-run shelter consisting of shipping containers converted intmore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
A migrant stands close to his tent outside a state-run shelter consisting of shipping containers converted into homes, near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
14 / 14
もう一度見る
次を見る
Wounded Damascus

Wounded Damascus

次のスライドショー

Wounded Damascus

Wounded Damascus

Inside the Syrian capital's hospitals as the war's injured receive medical treatment.

2016年 02月 23日
Bush bows out

Bush bows out

Jeb Bush suspends his presidential campaign after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary.

2016年 02月 22日
Clashes in Uganda

Clashes in Uganda

Ugandan police clash with opposition protesters a day after the presidential election.

2016年 02月 20日
U.S. strikes ISIS in Libya

U.S. strikes ISIS in Libya

U.S. warplanes carried out air strikes against Islamic State-linked militants in western Libya, killing as many as 40 people.

2016年 02月 20日

その他のスライドショー

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

After the fire

After the fire

Prime Minister Theresa May promised a public inquiry into the fire that gutted a 24-floor apartment block, killing at least 17 people.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング