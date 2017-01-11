エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 11日 20:50 JST

Migrants out in the cold

Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade,more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 15
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 15
A migrant eats free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant eats free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
A migrant eats free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 15
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 15
Migrants throw snowballs during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants throw snowballs during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
Migrants throw snowballs during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 15
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 15
Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade,more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 15
Migrants warm themselves by the fire at a makeshift camp in the transit zone on the Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants warm themselves by the fire at a makeshift camp in the transit zone on the Serbian-Hungarian border nmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
Migrants warm themselves by the fire at a makeshift camp in the transit zone on the Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
8 / 15
A migrant walks during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant walks during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
A migrant walks during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 15
Migrants take away a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants take away a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Migrants take away a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 15
A migrant woman warms herself by the fire at a makeshift camp in the transit zone on the Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A migrant woman warms herself by the fire at a makeshift camp in the transit zone on the Serbian-Hungarian bormore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
A migrant woman warms herself by the fire at a makeshift camp in the transit zone on the Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
11 / 15
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 15
A migrant carries a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carries a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbiamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
A migrant carries a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 15
Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
14 / 15
Migrants warm themselves by the fire in a makeshift camp in the transit zone on Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants warm themselves by the fire in a makeshift camp in the transit zone on Serbian-Hungarian border near more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
Migrants warm themselves by the fire in a makeshift camp in the transit zone on Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
15 / 15
もう一度見る
次を見る
Obama's farewell address

Obama's farewell address

次のスライドショー

Obama's farewell address

Obama's farewell address

President Obama delivers a farewell address reflecting on his time in office and thanking his supporters in his hometown of Chicago.

2017年 01月 11日
First family

First family

A private look at the Obama family as their time in the White House comes to a close.

2017年 01月 11日
Remembering the Charleston church shooting

Remembering the Charleston church shooting

A jury condemned white supremacist Dylann Roof to death for the hate-fueled killings of nine black parishioners at a Bible study meeting in a church in...

2017年 01月 11日
Iran mourns former president

Iran mourns former president

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians massed in central Tehran for the funeral of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, an influential figurehead of the...

2017年 01月 11日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング