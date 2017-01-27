Miss Universe in Manila
Panama's Keity Drennan competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Sweden's Ida Ovmar competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
China's Li Zhen Ying competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidates parade in their evening gowns during a preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castrmore
Nicaragua's Marina Jacoby competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidates parade in their swim suits during a preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
France's Iris Mittenaere competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Venezuela's Mariam Habach competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Guyana's Soyini Fraser competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Portugal's Flavia Brito competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Sierra Leone's Hawa Kamara competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Puerto Rico's Brenda Jimenez competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castrmore
Vietnam's Le Hang competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidates parade in their swim suits during a preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Colombia's Andrea Tovar competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Germany's Johanna Acs competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Dominican Republic's Sal Garcia competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Camore
U.S. Virgin Islands' Carolyn Carter competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik Dmore
Myanmar's Htet Htet Htun wears a costume depicting "Burmese Puppetry" as she competes during a national costummore
Myanmar's Htet Htet Htun competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidates listen to a briefing from an instructor during a rehearsal. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte looks at Miss Universe candidates at the presidential palace in Manila. Rmore
Miss Universe candidates take part in a rehearsal. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidates blow kisses to photographers while onboard a yacht before going to a beach resort in more
Costa Rica's Carolina Duran poses while onboard a yacht before going to a beach resort in Manila. REUTERS/Erikmore
Filipino politician Luis "Chavit" Singson poses with Miss Universe candidates aboard his yacht before going tomore
Miss Universe contestants wave to the crowd while onboard a float during their arrival and parade in Baguio cimore
Miss Universe candidates pose for photographers while onboard a yacht before going to a beach resort in Manilamore
Germany's Johanna Acs and Panama's Keitty Drennan use their mobile phones to take pictures while onboard a yacmore
Australia's Caris Tiivel is greeted by cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) during her arrival at tmore
