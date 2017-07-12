エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 12日 22:45 JST

MLB All-Star Game

American League players including Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the National League at the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

American League players including Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the Natmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
American League players including Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the National League at the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 30
A general view during the playing of the national anthem before the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A general view during the playing of the national anthem before the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park. Mamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
A general view during the playing of the national anthem before the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 30
National League infielder Josh Harrison (5) of the Pittsburgh Pirates dives for but cannot field a ball hit for a single by American League infielder Yonder Alonso (not pictured) of the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

National League infielder Josh Harrison (5) of the Pittsburgh Pirates dives for but cannot field a ball hit fomore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
National League infielder Josh Harrison (5) of the Pittsburgh Pirates dives for but cannot field a ball hit for a single by American League infielder Yonder Alonso (not pictured) of the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 30
Detailed view of the shoes of National League outfielder Bryce Harper (34) of the Washington Nationals which feature an image of late Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Detailed view of the shoes of National League outfielder Bryce Harper (34) of the Washington Nationals which fmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Detailed view of the shoes of National League outfielder Bryce Harper (34) of the Washington Nationals which feature an image of late Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 30
American League infielder Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners hits a solo home run in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

American League infielder Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners hits a solo home run in the 10th inning. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
American League infielder Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners hits a solo home run in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 30
National League pitcher Wade Davis (71) of the Chicago Cubs reacts after a solo home run hit by American League infielder Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

National League pitcher Wade Davis (71) of the Chicago Cubs reacts after a solo home run hit by American Leagumore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
National League pitcher Wade Davis (71) of the Chicago Cubs reacts after a solo home run hit by American League infielder Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 30
American League infielder Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners is presented with the MVP trophy and the keys to a Corvette. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

American League infielder Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners is presented with the MVP trophy and the more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
American League infielder Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners is presented with the MVP trophy and the keys to a Corvette. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 30
National League catcher Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals takes a photo of American League player Nelson Cruz (23) of the Seattle Mariners and umpire Joe West in the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

National League catcher Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals takes a photo of American League player Nmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
National League catcher Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals takes a photo of American League player Nelson Cruz (23) of the Seattle Mariners and umpire Joe West in the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 30
National League outfielder Bryce Harper (34) of the Washington Nationals makes a diving catch on a ball hit by American League catcher Salvador Perez (not pictured) of the Kansas City Royals in the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

National League outfielder Bryce Harper (34) of the Washington Nationals makes a diving catch on a ball hit bymore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
National League outfielder Bryce Harper (34) of the Washington Nationals makes a diving catch on a ball hit by American League catcher Salvador Perez (not pictured) of the Kansas City Royals in the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 30
American League pitcher Andrew Miller (24) of the Cleveland Indians and catcher Gary Sanchez (24) of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the National League. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

American League pitcher Andrew Miller (24) of the Cleveland Indians and catcher Gary Sanchez (24) of the New Ymore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
American League pitcher Andrew Miller (24) of the Cleveland Indians and catcher Gary Sanchez (24) of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the National League. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 30
American League outfielder Justin Upton (8) of the Detroit Tigers watches a solo home run hit by National League catcher Yadier Molina (not pictured) of the St. Louis Cardinals clear the wall in the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

American League outfielder Justin Upton (8) of the Detroit Tigers watches a solo home run hit by National Leagmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
American League outfielder Justin Upton (8) of the Detroit Tigers watches a solo home run hit by National League catcher Yadier Molina (not pictured) of the St. Louis Cardinals clear the wall in the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 30
National League catcher Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals jokes around with American League infielder Francisco Lindor (12) of the Cleveland Indians after a solo home run in the 6th inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

National League catcher Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals jokes around with American League infieldmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
National League catcher Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals jokes around with American League infielder Francisco Lindor (12) of the Cleveland Indians after a solo home run in the 6th inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 30
American League pitcher Chris Sale (41) of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

American League pitcher Chris Sale (41) of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the first inning. Mandatory Crmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
American League pitcher Chris Sale (41) of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 30
A ball hit for a RBI double by American League infielder Miguel Sano (not pictured) of the Minnesota Twins drops between National League infielder Ryan Zimmerman (11) of the Washington Nationals and Bryce Harper (34) of the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

A ball hit for a RBI double by American League infielder Miguel Sano (not pictured) of the Minnesota Twins dromore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
A ball hit for a RBI double by American League infielder Miguel Sano (not pictured) of the Minnesota Twins drops between National League infielder Ryan Zimmerman (11) of the Washington Nationals and Bryce Harper (34) of the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 30
National League pitcher Zack Greinke (21) of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch in the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

National League pitcher Zack Greinke (21) of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch in the sixth inning. Mandmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
National League pitcher Zack Greinke (21) of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch in the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 30
American League outfielder Justin Upton (8) of the Detroit Tigers makes a diving catch on a ball hit by National League infielder Corey Seager (not pictured) of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

American League outfielder Justin Upton (8) of the Detroit Tigers makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Nationmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
American League outfielder Justin Upton (8) of the Detroit Tigers makes a diving catch on a ball hit by National League infielder Corey Seager (not pictured) of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 30
American League infielder Carlos Correa (1) of the Houston Astros turns a double play over National League infielder Nolan Arenado (28) of the Colorado Rockies in the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

American League infielder Carlos Correa (1) of the Houston Astros turns a double play over National League infmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
American League infielder Carlos Correa (1) of the Houston Astros turns a double play over National League infielder Nolan Arenado (28) of the Colorado Rockies in the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 30
American League pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the seventh inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

American League pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the seventh inning. Mandmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
American League pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the seventh inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 30
A general view of the Great Sea Race in the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A general view of the Great Sea Race in the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
A general view of the Great Sea Race in the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 30
American League outfielder Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees flies out in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

American League outfielder Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees flies out in the fifth inning. Mandatory Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
American League outfielder Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees flies out in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 30
National League catcher Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals slides into third base in the ninth inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

National League catcher Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals slides into third base in the ninth inninmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
National League catcher Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals slides into third base in the ninth inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 30
American League infielder Justin Smoak (14) of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single in the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

American League infielder Justin Smoak (14) of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single in the second inning. Mandamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
American League infielder Justin Smoak (14) of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single in the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 30
National League players line up for the national anthem. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

National League players line up for the national anthem. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
National League players line up for the national anthem. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 30
American League pitcher Dellin Betances (68) of the New York Yankees throws a pitch in the third inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

American League pitcher Dellin Betances (68) of the New York Yankees throws a pitch in the third inning. Mandamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
American League pitcher Dellin Betances (68) of the New York Yankees throws a pitch in the third inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 30
Pedro Martinez before the game. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Pedro Martinez before the game. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Pedro Martinez before the game. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 30
American League outfielder Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees is introduced before the game. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

American League outfielder Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees is introduced before the game. Mandatory Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
American League outfielder Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees is introduced before the game. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
26 / 30
American League infielder Francisco Lindor (12) of the Cleveland Indians and infielder Jose Ramirez (11) of the Cleveland Indians take a selfie before the game. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

American League infielder Francisco Lindor (12) of the Cleveland Indians and infielder Jose Ramirez (11) of thmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
American League infielder Francisco Lindor (12) of the Cleveland Indians and infielder Jose Ramirez (11) of the Cleveland Indians take a selfie before the game. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
27 / 30
National League manager Joe Maddon (70) of the Chicago Cubs talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston before the game. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

National League manager Joe Maddon (70) of the Chicago Cubs talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameismore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
National League manager Joe Maddon (70) of the Chicago Cubs talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston before the game. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
28 / 30
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before the game. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before the game. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before the game. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
29 / 30
American League outfielder Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees before the game. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

American League outfielder Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees before the game. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
American League outfielder Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees before the game. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
30 / 30
もう一度見る
次を見る
Mayweather and McGregor face off

Mayweather and McGregor face off

次のスライドショー

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming...

2017年 07月 12日
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

2017年 07月 12日
Home Run Derby

Home Run Derby

Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, who leads the majors in homers, won the Home Run Derby by beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.

2017年 07月 11日
Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.

2017年 07月 3日

その他のスライドショー

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

President Trump arrives in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies

Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies

Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, jailed in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power," has died of multiple organ failure after being treated for late-stage liver cancer at age 61, the Chinese government says.

ESPY Awards red carpet

ESPY Awards red carpet

On the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung thoroughbreds.

Close-up of Jupiter

Close-up of Jupiter

A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than twice as much mass as all the other planets combined.

Testing THAAD

Testing THAAD

A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of the South Pole.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング