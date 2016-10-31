エディション:
More earthquakes rock Italy

A coffin is seen in the collapsed cemetery of the village of Campi near Norcia, following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 Monday
Hams are seen in a collapsed factory following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 Monday
Friars are escorted by firefighters as they walk in the ancient city of Norcia following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 Monday
A crucifix is seen in the collapsed San Salvatore church in the village of Campi near Norcia, following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 Monday
The clock of the damaged town hall tower is seen in the ancient city of Norcia following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 Monday
St. Benedict's Cathedral in the ancient city of Norcia is seen following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 Monday
Volunteers carry the belongings of a resident following an earthquake in Leonessa, Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 Monday
Coffins are seen in the collapsed cemetery of the village of Campi near Norcia, following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 Monday
A partially collapsed wall is seen following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 30日 Sunday
A damaged house is seen following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 30日 Sunday
Saint Anthony church is seen partially collapsed following an earthquake along the road to Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 30日 Sunday
Firefighters take care of a woman following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 30日 Sunday
