More earthquakes rock Italy
A coffin is seen in the collapsed cemetery of the village of Campi near Norcia, following an earthquake in cenmore
Hams are seen in a collapsed factory following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Friars are escorted by firefighters as they walk in the ancient city of Norcia following an earthquake in centmore
A crucifix is seen in the collapsed San Salvatore church in the village of Campi near Norcia, following an earmore
The clock of the damaged town hall tower is seen in the ancient city of Norcia following an earthquake in centmore
St. Benedict's Cathedral in the ancient city of Norcia is seen following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTEmore
Volunteers carry the belongings of a resident following an earthquake in Leonessa, Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grimore
Coffins are seen in the collapsed cemetery of the village of Campi near Norcia, following an earthquake in cenmore
A partially collapsed wall is seen following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A damaged house is seen following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Saint Anthony church is seen partially collapsed following an earthquake along the road to Norcia, Italy. REUTmore
Firefighters take care of a woman following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
